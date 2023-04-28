Last year’s huge, war-fueled rise in oil prices boosted Richmond-based ARKO’s revenue from gas and diesel sales at its convenience stores, fleet-supply and wholesale businesses, but the gap between what it charged and what it spent to acquire its products narrowed, the company reported in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Those price and cost increases along with the additions that came from its continuing efforts to buy more regional convenience store chains boosted its fuel revenue by 29.5% from the year before to $7.4 billion while its margin on those sales slipped to 7.4% from 7.7%, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of data in the filing showed.

Although ARKO, the nation’s sixth-largest operator of convenience stores, said it is facing increased competition from dollar stores and drugstores for the snacks and drinks it sells inside its outlets, its merchandise revenue rose 2% to $1.65 billion. Its margin on those sales increased by 1.1 percentage point.

Fuel, food and drinks sales powered a 21% increase in its profit, which rose to $71.7 million.

ARKO, whose brands include the Richmond region’s Fas Mart, operates or leases more than 1,400 convenience stores and supplies fuel to more than 1,670 independent dealers, while operating more than 180 fleet fueling locations, in a business that stretches across 34 states and Washington D.C.

The company moved into Alabama and Mississippi when it acquired Transit Energy’s 135 convenience stores and fuel supply business last month. Last year, it came to Massachusetts though the acquisition of the 31-store Pride chain in that state and Connecticut, which it closed on in December.

Its continued acquisition push also won it assets from Quarles Petroleum’s fleet-fueling and deal business in July, a deal that added $317 million in revenue to ARKO’s top line.

Acquisitions remain a key company strategy, chairman and CEO Arie Kotler said in a letter accompanying the filing.

He wrote that the company has moved to boost customers' activity at its stores by adding bean-to-cup coffee machines at 548 of its stores, while expanding its fas REWARDS to about 1.3 million customers, an effort to encourage its best customers to stop by more often and spend a bit more at its outlets.

The company also expanded its food offerings, a move also aimed at getting customers to come more often and spend more.

