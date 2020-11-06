Richmond-based Averhealth sees nationwide growth in substance-abuse testing and monitoring service

It was one of 41 companies based in the Richmond region to make this year's Inc. 5000. With a three-year growth rate of 166%, the company ranked No. 2,490 on this year's list, which was announced in August. Averhealth also made last year's Inc. 5000 at No. 3,233.

The company was much smaller in 2011 when Herzog and co-founders Jeff Herr and David Keys acquired it. At the time, the business - founded in 1995 as Global Testing Services - was based in California and had about a dozen employees. It was providing drug testing for about 1,000 patients.

Herzog, Herr and Keys had worked together for several years at Harris Williams & Co., the mergers and acquisition advisory firm based in Richmond. After leaving the firm in 2010, the three decided to partner in a search for opportunities to invest in a business that they could grow.

Herzog said he had felt an "entrepreneurial itch" since his time as a business student at the University of Chicago. "I finally built up the guts to go and pursue that itch,” he said.

Herr said he felt the same thing. At Harris Williams, "I helped create strategies for other companies, but I was not in the trenches with those clients. They were the ones who had to go out and execute on those strategies," Herr said.