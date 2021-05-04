Richmond-based bedding manufacturer sold to Texas rival

Thompson said there were several reasons why the acquisition made sense for both companies.

"They have tremendous talent... in building a team that has demonstrated a track record of success," he said. "We felt that partnering with a winning team like that would be very beneficial for us."

Plus, the acquisition broadens and accelerates new distribution channels for Corsicana that Eastern Sleep was in while strengthening Corsicana's position in its current segments, particularly selling mattresses to consumers for under $1,000, which is the most popular buying segment in the industry, he said.

For instance, Eastern Sleep has a strong position in selling mattresses in the home shopping channels, in the direct-to-consumer business with its Luuf boxed bed brand and Tommie Copper brand, and in the college and university housing area. Those are segments that Corsicana is not in but appealed to the company, he said.

Both companies are in the same segments - selling to independent retailers and to the hospitality industry.

"We're both competing in those channels," Thompson said. "It's very complimentary to our existing channels, but it [the acquisition] really helps us broaden and accelerate us in new channels that are important for us for growth."