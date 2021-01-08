Richmond-based CarLotz accelerating toward becoming a publicly traded company this month

The company now has eight locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas.

CarLotz generated $81.8 million for the nine months that ended Sept. 30 compared with $71 million in the year-ago period. It had sales of $102.5 million in 2019, up from $58.4 million in 2018.

CarLotz takes vehicles on consignment and, for a flat fee, prepares the vehicle for resale and negotiates a deal on the seller’s behalf.

Under the merger proposal, CarLotz stockholders will exchange their shares for $33 million in cash and 62.92 million shares in the new company.

Current CarLotz equityholders will own about 55.4% of the shares in the new company, according to regulatory filings. Acamar Partners’ officers, directors and affiliates will own about 6.7% while current Acamar Partners stockholders will own about 26.9% of outstanding shares.

Bor, who has been the company’s CEO since its inception, will control about 13% of the stock after the merger , regulatory filings show. Montgomery will own about 5% and Boland will own 3.9%. Montgomery and Boland left the company in 2019.

CarLotz also named four new directors to its eight-member board.