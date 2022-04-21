Richmond-based company Shockoe to add 30 new jobs

Shockoe, a technology company founded in Richmond 12 years ago, is expanding its workforce with 30 new employees at its headquarters in the Scott's Addition neighborhood.

Richmond city officials announced the business expansion Thursday, with Mayor Levar Stoney and officials from the city's chamber of commerce and economic development authority congratulating the company.

Shockoe, which also has offices in Mexico and Spain, is involved in mobile application development and virtual and augmented reality products.

“We are excited to continue to expand our work in Mobile and into the Metaverse with the help of new tech talent in the area," said the company's CEO Alex Otañez. "As I look to the future for our company and our industry as a whole I am excited to see Richmond continue to prioritize innovation.”

Brian Anderson, ChamberRVA president and CEO, said the Shockoe's growth is an example of new technology startups succeeding in Richmond.

"Technology startups are expanding across the country as technology makes our lives more convenient and improves productivity," he said. "Our burgeoning IT economy will continue to drive job creation and more entrepreneurial success."

Leonard Sledge, the director of the city's economic development department, said that the city has not granted any "discretionary incentives" for Shockoe's expansion, but noted that it is eligible for benefits through the city's Local Enterprise Zone Program.

Incentive options in the program include an employment assistance grant of up to $7,200 for hiring new permanent full-time employees.