Richmond-based developer is planning a $25 million-plus project in Colonial Beach with town homes, condos and a hotel

A Richmond-based development company is making a big splash in Colonial Beach in the Northern Neck.
Dodson Development is planning a $25 million-plus, four-phase project that includes building new town homes and waterfront condos, renovating existing office and retail buildings and constructing a boutique beachfront hotel along the Potomac River.
Colonial Beach Town Council approved last week a purchase and development agreement to sell 12 parcels to Dodson Development for $2.7 million. The sale on those parcels will take place in phases.
"When I saw the listing [for the 12 parcels], I got really excited about what this could be," said Duke Dodson, founder and CEO of Richmond-based Dodson Development, a subsidiary of Dodson Companies, which has other divisions including residential and commercial property management.
Construction on the first two phases should start in about six months and parts of those projects should be ready in late 2021. Work on the last phase - a 60- to 90-room hotel - would start about 18 months from now and be ready in 2023, he said.
The first phase calls for constructing 35 three-bedroom town houses at the corner of Wilder and Douglas avenues on land that once housed a high school. Fourteen town homes are expected to be ready in fall of 2021 with the remaining 21 units available in early 2022.
Each town home will include rooftop decks with river views. The community will include a pool, picnic area, and putting green. Prices will start in the mid-$300s.
In the second phase, three existing office buildings, including a former bank, and retail space in the historic downtown area will be renovated. "We are going to reach out to some of our favorite restaurant operators in Richmond to see if they are interested in going out there," Dodson said.
For instance, the former like bank building could be turned into a brewery, he said.
The third phase calls for turning a parking lot along the town's boardwalk into 36 waterfront condominiums with 10,000-square-feet of retail space, including a possible restaurant. It also would have a rooftop event space.
That part of the project would start about a year from now and be completed in 2022.
The space had been a collection of retail shops that was torn down decades ago.
The final phase is the boutique hotel at Wilder Avenue and Beach Terrace with panoramic view of the Potomac River. The hotel would be next to Riverboat on the Potomac, an off-track betting and entertainment complex.
Dodson said his company is still working out details for the hotel, including the size and an operator.
For the entire project, Dodson said "we are gathering input in what it can be and should be. We promise to continue these conversations, listen and learn, and move forward responsibly in a manner that benefits the town and provides residents and visitors alike with valuable new real estate.”
Dodson stressed that the architectural style of his developments will pay homage to the town’s history.
"One of the reasons we went with Dodson is that he appropriately wants to keep the Chesapeake Bay authentic look. He wants to keep the character and charm of the town. He's trying to take his new development and fuse it with the architecture in this area," said Quinn Robertson, who has been Colonial Beach's town manager for nearly three years.
In addition to buying the parcels for $2.7 million, Dodson Development will donate a total of $20,000 over each phase of the project ($5,000 per phase) for continued historic preservation, tourism promotion, and town beautification.
The deal to sell the 12 parcels to Dodson clears the way for the largest redevelopment project in Colonial Beach in decades, Robertson said.
"Our real estate market has gone through the roof," he said. "Colonial Beach is a hidden gem."
Robertson and Dodson began discussing the idea of the redevelopment project earlier this year after Town Council voted to list the properties for sale. The town hired Richmond-based Motleys Asset Disposition Group's SVN/Motleys commercial real estate team to market the properties.
Dodson said when he heard in late March or early April about the parcels, he spent an entire Saturday coming up with different scenarios and plans for the properties.
He also was familiar with Colonial Beach because his father took him there during summers while growing up. His father, who died last year, lived in nearby Fairview Beach in recent years.
Dodson said his company has handled similar projects in terms of dollar amounts including its part in the development of The Nest, a five-story building with 118 units on West Marshall Street between Summit and Highpoint avenues in Scott's Addition. His company also redeveloped five contiguous buildings along the 300 block of East Broad Street near the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
"But this will be different because of so many different parcels and projects," Dodson said. "I like to have projects that complement each other. This definitely will be a challenge."
