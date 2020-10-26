Richmond-based developer is planning a $25 million-plus project in Colonial Beach with town homes, condos and a hotel

For the entire project, Dodson said "we are gathering input in what it can be and should be. We promise to continue these conversations, listen and learn, and move forward responsibly in a manner that benefits the town and provides residents and visitors alike with valuable new real estate.”

Dodson stressed that the architectural style of his developments will pay homage to the town’s history.

"One of the reasons we went with Dodson is that he appropriately wants to keep the Chesapeake Bay authentic look. He wants to keep the character and charm of the town. He's trying to take his new development and fuse it with the architecture in this area," said Quinn Robertson, who has been Colonial Beach's town manager for nearly three years.

In addition to buying the parcels for $2.7 million, Dodson Development will donate a total of $20,000 over each phase of the project ($5,000 per phase) for continued historic preservation, tourism promotion, and town beautification.

The deal to sell the 12 parcels to Dodson clears the way for the largest redevelopment project in Colonial Beach in decades, Robertson said.

"Our real estate market has gone through the roof," he said. "Colonial Beach is a hidden gem."