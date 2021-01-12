Richmond-based Dominion Payroll buys firm in Kentucky

Dominion Payroll is expanding again.

The Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company acquired Louisville, Ky.-based PayLogic.

Terms of the deal, which closed Jan. 1, were not disclosed.

Buying PayLogic should be a good fit for Dominion Payroll, said David Gallagher, Dominion Payroll’s co-founder and CEO.

"They are similar to our operation but smaller," Gallagher said, noting that PayLogic has about 500 clients in Kentucky and southern Indiana. "It made sense for them to join our team and let them benefit from our system."

Before the purchase, Dominion Payroll had nearly 200 employees in seven offices — its headquarters in Richmond's Scott's Addition and six branch offices in Tampa, Fla.; Dallas; and Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville, Tenn., Jackson, Miss.; and Denver.

PayLogic has about 10 employees.

Dominion Payroll was founded in 2002 by Gallagher and David Fratkin, who is the company's president.