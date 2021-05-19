Richmond-based drug monitoring company Averhealth expands reach with acquisition

A Richmond-based company that manages drug-testing programs for health care providers, substance-abuse programs and courts around the nation is expanding its footprint through an acquisition.

Averhealth, which is based in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition area, said Wednesday that it has acquired Aspenti, a drug-testing and diagnostics company based in Burlington, Vt.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company made the acquisition along with Five Arrows Capital Partners, which is the North American private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking, the investment arm of Rothschild & Co. that has more than $19 billion of assets under management.

Averhealth has grown from a small business with a dozen employees about 10 years ago to a company that now has a nationwide reach and more than 500 workers, including at a laboratory in St. Louis and at Averhealth offices in 30 states.

The company has focused primarily on working with drug- and substance-abuse courts to provide drug-testing services for individuals who have been referred to treatment programs because of addiction.