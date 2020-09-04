Richmond-based drug monitoring company expands with acquisition of Arizona nonprofit.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fast-growing Richmond-based company that provides substance use monitoring and treatment services has made an acquisition that expands its footprint in the U.S. Southwest.

Averhealth acquired the drug testing services of Treatment Assessment Screening Center, or TASC, a private, nonprofit based Phoenix.

The deal, completed on Aug. 28 and announced earlier this week, expands Averhealth's presence in Arizona, Utah and Texas, where TASC had contracts to provide drug tresting services.

Averhealth has operations in 30 states, working with about 1,800 courts and social services agencies on drug testing and prevention treatment. The company serves about 350,000 patients.

“We really go beyond drug testing," said Jacquie Sheehey, Averhealth's director of marketing and partner relations. "What we pride ourselves on and what differentiates Averhealth is we really do take on looking at the behavioral health components for the people we serve in the criminal justice system, looking at behavior patterns and what are warning signs to prevent relapse or perhaps an overdose."

The company, which has about 35 staff members at its headquarters office in Scott's Addition, has grown quickly. It has about 450 employees companywide, with a testing laboratory in St. Louis.