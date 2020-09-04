Richmond-based drug monitoring company expands with acquisition of Arizona nonprofit.

A fast-growing Richmond-based company that provides substance use monitoring and treatment services has made an acquisition that expands its footprint in the U.S. Southwest.
Averhealth acquired the drug testing services of Treatment Assessment Screening Center, or TASC, a private, nonprofit based Phoenix.
The deal, completed on Aug. 28 and announced earlier this week, expands Averhealth's presence in Arizona, Utah and Texas, where TASC had contracts to provide drug tresting services.
Averhealth has operations in 30 states, working with about 1,800 courts and social services agencies on drug testing and prevention treatment. The company serves about 350,000 patients.
“We really go beyond drug testing," said Jacquie Sheehey, Averhealth's director of marketing and partner relations. "What we pride ourselves on and what differentiates Averhealth is we really do take on looking at the behavioral health components for the people we serve in the criminal justice system, looking at behavior patterns and what are warning signs to prevent relapse or perhaps an overdose."
The company, which has about 35 staff members at its headquarters office in Scott's Addition, has grown quickly. It has about 450 employees companywide, with a testing laboratory in St. Louis.
Averhealth was one of 41 companies based in the Richmond region to make the this year's Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing privately owned companies. With a three-year growth rate of 166%, the company ranked No. 2,490 on this year's list announced in August. Averhealth also made last year's Inc. 5000 at No. 3,233.
The company was founded in 1995 as Global Testing Services. In 2011, local entrepreneurs Jason Herzog and Jeff Herr acquired the business and renamed it Avertest LLC. The company changed its trade name to Averhealth in 2017.
Herzog and Herr serve as co-chairmen of the company. Herzog is chief executive officer and Herr is chief information officer.
Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Also participating the deal was Five Arrows Capital Partners, a private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking. In 2019, Five Arrows Capital Partners completed an equity recapitalization of Averhealth.
"This acquisition further advances Averhealth's strategy of uniting people, technology, and science to create and deliver the smartest, most innovative solutions for substance use disorder monitoring and recovery," Herzog said.
