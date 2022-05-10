Richmond-based GPM Investments to hire 5,000 convenience store workers nationwide

GPM Investments, a Richmond-based company that operates one of the country's largest convenience store chains, is planning to hire 5,000 more employees across the country this year.

The company says it is seeking to fill open, seasonal and turnover positions at its various stores, such as the Fas Mart shops at gas stations in the Richmond area. GPM said it is also offering retention and hiring bonuses for the jobs, including a $500 bonus for newly hired, store-level employees after they work 500 hours.

GPM, a subsidiary of Henrico-based ARKO Corp, owns about 1,400 convenience stores and 1,600 wholesale sites that employ more than 11,000 people in 33 states and Washington D.C.

A spokesperson for ARKO did not say how many new positions it plans to hire in Virginia, but added that there are 229 open positions in the state, including 30 in the Richmond metro area.

“We’re looking forward to bringing even more employees to the GPM family as new opportunities are available for thousands of individuals this year,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and CEO of ARKO.