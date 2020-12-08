Richmond-based healthcare technology provider Workpath is acquired by New York-based telemedicine company

Workpath, a Richmond-based company that operates a software platform that enables healthcare companies to schedule on-demand, in-home healthcare and diagnostic services, has been acquired by a New York-based telemedicine company.
Ro, which was founded in 2017 to provide remote, online healthcare services, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Workpath for an undisclosed sum. Both companies are privately owned.
The deal combines two companies that are working in the new, rapidly evolving industry of telemedicine, which uses technology to enable patients to communicate with healthcare professionals online and order some services such as blood draws to be conducted at their homes. The business has seen growing demand as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced healthcare providers to limit in-person visits at their own facilities.
Workpath was founded in 2015 as Iggbo, a Richmond-based startup that grew quickly by using software it developed to tackle the problem of patients not being able to show up to get their blood taken. The company introduced smartphone applications that enabled a patient to schedule a blood draw at a convenient time and place, including by having a phlebotomist come to the patient's home.
In early 2018, the company restructured and rebranded as Workpath, with a revamped business model that provides a technology platform it created for its own in-house use to various other types of medical practices that have a need for mobile scheduling tools.
Workpath reported in September that since its scheduling platform was introduced in 2018, company revenue has grown about 915% and more than 85,000 patients have received care dispatched through the Workpath system.
The company's chief executive officer, Eddie Peloke, said the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for its services.
Workpath's scheduling tool will now be integrated into Ro's services, which include providing online healthcare for men and women, pharmacy services and smoking cessation services. The Workpath software will enable the company to send healthcare professionals to a patient's home and conduct diagnostic tests.
“Ten years from now, more healthcare services will be delivered online or in-home than in every hospital, doctors office, or pharmacy combined, and this acquisition will help accelerate that change," said Zachariah Reitano, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Ro, in a statement. "The powerful new platform we’re creating enables Ro, and countless other healthcare companies, to deliver care whenever and wherever patients need it."
Workpath has an office in Richmond's Scott's Addition area and employs 16 people. That won't change with the acquisition, Peloke said. The deal enables Workpath to continue to do business with other healthcare companies providing services such as blood draws and vaccinations.
"With Workpath, it will be business as usual," Peloke said. "We are staying in Richmond. The whole team is staying on, and the whole team is moving forward, me included."
Peloke said Workpath started to talk with Ro about a year ago about becoming a customer. "As we continued talking over several months, we got excited about a potential partnership, and what we could do as part of a bigger company," he said.
Workpath was hoping to add about 100,000 customers this year, but with the Ro deal, it has the potential to reach millions of customers, he said.
(804) 775-8123