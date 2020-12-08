Richmond-based healthcare technology provider Workpath is acquired by New York-based telemedicine company

Workpath, a Richmond-based company that operates a software platform that enables healthcare companies to schedule on-demand, in-home healthcare and diagnostic services, has been acquired by a New York-based telemedicine company.

Ro, which was founded in 2017 to provide remote, online healthcare services, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Workpath for an undisclosed sum. Both companies are privately owned.

The deal combines two companies that are working in the new, rapidly evolving industry of telemedicine, which uses technology to enable patients to communicate with healthcare professionals online and order some services such as blood draws to be conducted at their homes. The business has seen growing demand as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced healthcare providers to limit in-person visits at their own facilities.

Workpath was founded in 2015 as Iggbo, a Richmond-based startup that grew quickly by using software it developed to tackle the problem of patients not being able to show up to get their blood taken. The company introduced smartphone applications that enabled a patient to schedule a blood draw at a convenient time and place, including by having a phlebotomist come to the patient's home.