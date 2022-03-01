Richmond-based hotel developer plans new Residence Inn by Marriott in Midlothian

One of the Richmond area’s major hotel developers and operators is planning a new hotel in Chesterfield County.

Sina Hospitality is planning to build a Residence Inn by Marriott at 5249 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian, directly across the street from Uptown Alley, a bowling alley and sports bar, and just off of state Route 288.

“Richmond has two areas that are underserved from a lodging perspective, and we feel like this corridor is underserved and could use a new hotel,” said Ravi Patel, the chief executive officer of Sina Hospitality.

The plan is to start construction by the end of this year with a goal of opening the hotel by the spring of 2024, Patel said.

Sina Hospitality, a Chesterfield County-based hotel company, operates 26 hotels in five states, including four properties in the Richmond region. The company has a Fairfield Inn and Suites near Richmond International Airport and a Fairfield Inn on Midlothian Turnpike, along with a Candlewood Suites in Colonial Heights and a Hampton Inn in Petersburg.

The company is developing a SpringHill Suites in Chester, slated to open in June, and a TownePlace Suites on North Providence Road in Chesterfield and a SpringHill Suites near the airport.

The newest hotel at Commonwealth Centre Parkway will have 100 rooms and is expected to employ about 20 to 25 people, Patel said. Rooms at the hotel will likely rent for between $130 to $159 a night, he said.

“When COVID-19 happened we took a stance of not shutting down any of our hotels or laying off anybody,” Patel said.

“Business is definitely coming back,” he said. “It is not quite to where it was in 2019, but it is close. We are projecting that this year we should be able to beat 2019 numbers.”