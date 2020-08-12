Richmond-based jewelry business ranks 75th on Inc. 5000 growth list; 40 other area firms make list

“Wow, 11 years. That really speaks to the strength of our people and the company they’ve built. I am so proud of our organization, our culture and what we have achieved together,” Gallagher said.

On the list for five or more years include Timmons Group, The Hilb Group, ProfitOptics, NetSearch Digital Marketing, Brandito and Morton.

Hanover County-based Connected Solutions Group ranked at No. 1,391, with revenue growth of 320%. The company, which customizes, adapts and deploys mobile devices such as tablets and phones to serve companies’ specific needs, landed on last year’s list at No. 8 overall, with three-year revenue growth of 12,701%.

“Longevity on that list is really the success of a business,” said Michael Pittman, who founded the company in 2015 with just a handful of employees. It now employs 120.

“Companies who have been on that list for 15 consecutive years are way more remarkable than us being at No. 8 the first year we were eligible,” he said. “We are happy to be on it at all. We are still in the top 35 percent of companies. We are happy with that.”

Connected Solutions’ business is “really strong” in part because of high demand from businesses for additional wireless connectivity devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.