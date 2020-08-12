Richmond-based jewelry business ranks 75th on Inc. 5000 growth list; 40 other area firms make list

Charis Jones founded Sassy Jones, a seller of handmade jewelry and fashion accessories, in 2013 as a side gig while she was working another job.
“At the beginning it was just like a hobby while I was working a corporate job,” Jones said. “I had a website on the side.”
She left her corporate job in 2016 to pursue her own business, doubling as an entrepreneur and a mother of infant twins. “I knew if I could give this more time, I could really make it grow,” she said.
Four years later, the budding company employs 22 people and operates from a 10,000-square-foot distribution center in the Manchester area of South Richmond where it fulfills online sales. Sassy Jones, which offers about 350 products, generated more than $1 million in sales just in the past 30 days, she said.
The company has realized revenue growth of 4,515% in the past three years and landed at No. 75 on this year’s Inc. 5000, an annual list published by Inc. magazine of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States measured by revenue growth. The Inc. 5000 list was published online on Wednesday.
Sassy Jones is the highest-ranked business among 41 companies based in the Richmond region to make the Inc. 5000 list this year. The company also was the highest ranked of the 280 businesses based in Virginia that made the list.
Jones, who applied for the Inc. 5000 last fall, said she had known for a few months that she made the list for 2020. She didn’t know the rank. When she got the notification this week, she was astonished.
“When I opened my email, I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Jones said.
“We work so hard here,” she said. “We nurture our customers. We are marketing all day long and we don’t ever look up for any recognition, and sometimes you forget how fast you are going. This was a great culmination of that.”
As in past years, the Richmond-area companies that made this year’s Inc. 5000 are from a wide range of industries, including consumer products, technology, real estate, construction, government services and consulting.
Two other Richmond-area companies were ranked in the top 200 fastest-growing firms.
At No. 191 was Colonial Heights-based FITT Scientific LLC, which was started in 2013 by career Army officers. The company offers engineering technical services, including infrastructure, robotics, operational support and education services.
Henrico Country-based Spinnaker Consulting Services, which was founded in 2012, ranked No. 160 this year, up from No. 516 last year.
“It seems crazy, but we have been growing this year and hiring people,” said Shawn Sweeney, managing partner and founder of Spinnaker, which employs about 50 people and provides consulting in fields such as data analytics and risk and compliance for clients in the financial services and health care sectors.
Sweeney attributed the company’s three-year growth rate of 2,419% to hiring experienced professionals as consultants who can deliver results for clients, while offering those consultants an attractive place to work.
The company is seeing growth particularly from banks looking for ways to provide better customer service and meet regulatory demands during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Thirty-three local companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have been on the list at least one other time and those businesses are among the 201 repeat honorees across Virginia.
CapTech Ventures, a Henrico-based management and technology consulting firm founded in 1997, has made the list 14 times since 2002, the most of any Richmond-area firm. This year, it ranked No. 4,035.
Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company Dominion Payroll has been on the Inc. 5000 for 11 consecutive years.
David Gallagher, the co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll, said he was elated by the distinction of being on the list 11 years in a row.
“Wow, 11 years. That really speaks to the strength of our people and the company they’ve built. I am so proud of our organization, our culture and what we have achieved together,” Gallagher said.
On the list for five or more years include Timmons Group, The Hilb Group, ProfitOptics, NetSearch Digital Marketing, Brandito and Morton.
Hanover County-based Connected Solutions Group ranked at No. 1,391, with revenue growth of 320%. The company, which customizes, adapts and deploys mobile devices such as tablets and phones to serve companies’ specific needs, landed on last year’s list at No. 8 overall, with three-year revenue growth of 12,701%.
“Longevity on that list is really the success of a business,” said Michael Pittman, who founded the company in 2015 with just a handful of employees. It now employs 120.
“Companies who have been on that list for 15 consecutive years are way more remarkable than us being at No. 8 the first year we were eligible,” he said. “We are happy to be on it at all. We are still in the top 35 percent of companies. We are happy with that.”
Connected Solutions’ business is “really strong” in part because of high demand from businesses for additional wireless connectivity devices during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We ended up shipping connectivity devices to 2,700 individual Verizon wireless businesses that needed some type of home connectivity through March and April,” he said.
Inc. magazine said the combined 5,000 companies generated $209.7 billion in revenue last year, with a median three-year growth rate of 165%.
Virginia had 280 companies on this year’s list, generating a total of $13.9 billion in revenue with a median three-year growth rate also of 165%.
Unlike previous years, the Inc. 5000 list does not provide revenue figures for each of the companies.
But to qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue of least $100,000 in 2016 and had at least $2 million in revenue in 2019.
The companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.
Jones, the Sassy Jones founder and owner, opened a boutique at 316 E. Grace St. in downtown Richmond in early 2019. The store closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and she doesn’t expect it will reopen as she focuses on her growing e-commerce business.
Jones recommends that budding entrepreneurs trust their instincts and be bold in pursuing their ideas.
“Don’t be afraid to invest,” she said. “Invest in coaching, conferences, and devour books. Outlearn everyone else in your industry.”
“And don’t be afraid to interact with your customers,” she said. “That is the biggest way we engage and build trust.”
