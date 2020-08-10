A Richmond-based company has raised more than $31 million to support its manufacturing of environmentally sustainable packaging products.
TemperPack, which makes recyclable thermal insulation packaging products for home deliveries of perishable foods and temperature-sensitive medicines, said it has received $31.3 million in new investments as part of a Series C financing round led by Wheatsheaf Group, a United Kingdom-based food and agricultural investment arm of the Grosvenor Estate, as well as investments from existing shareholders.
The investment round also included Harbert Growth Partners, a Richmond-based investment firm that invests in emerging, high-growth businesses.
The latest round of investments brings the total amount of money raised by the company so far to more than $78 million.
TemperPack was founded in 2014 as a garage business in Maryland by friends Brian Powers, James McGoff and Charles Vincent.
The company moved its operations to Richmond in 2015 and has since opened a manufacturing plant and headquarters office on Carolina Avenue in eastern Henrico County, along with a marketing department and research and development lab on Decatur Street in South Richmond. TemperPack also has a manufacturing plant in Nevada.
A total of about 220 employees are working for the company in those locations. Powers now serves as chief executive officer, while McGoff is chief product officer and Vincent serves as chief technology officer.
TemperPack said it has seen significant growth for its packaging over the last 18 months, accelerated by stay-at-home orders that have made home deliveries of meal kits, produce, and prepared meals more mainstream. The company's main product is called ClimaCell, a recyclable packaging material that can serve as an alternative to Styrofoam.
"Over the last 18 months, we have seen solid growth as more consumers were trying meal kits and more perishable food items delivered to their homes," said Jed Dutton, the company's vice president of marketing. "More life sciences companies who were using Styrofoam have an interest in shifting to a more sustainable option. What we saw with the pandemic was a lot of companies trying those options."
The company said it would use the investments to install equipment at its production facilities in Las Vegas and in Henrico, where its ClimaCell recyclable packaging is made.
"ClimaCell is our main product and we are going to invest in additional equipment so we can expand our production, which will allow us tor serve more customers in the food space and the life sciences space," Dutton said.
Early in 2019, the company raised $22.5 million from Revolution Growth, a fund co-founded by billionaire entrepreneur and AOL co-founder Steve Case. Harbert Growth Partners also invested in that round.
Later last year, TemperPack raised $12.99 million in the form of equity, options and other securities from 25 investors.
“TemperPack is perfectly positioned for long-term growth thanks to a product that delivers a comparable performance to established alternatives but with the added benefit of being sustainable,” said Katrin Burt, executive director at Wheatsheaf Group.
The investment round also included investments by existing shareholders Revolution Growth, SJF Ventures, Arborview Capital, Tao Capital, Third Prime Capital, and Greenhouse Capital.
