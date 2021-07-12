Richmond-based packaging company TemperPack names new top executive; former CEO to focus on growth initiatives

A Richmond-based company that makes innovative packaging products has named its board chairman as its new CEO to manage the company while its co-founder and former top executive focuses on growth strategies.

TemperPack, which has grown from a garage business to employ more than 300 people, said Monday it has named Bob Beckler as its new CEO. Brian Powers, one of the company's three co-founders and former CEO, will take the role of chief growth officer.

"This allows me to focus on sales and also our new growth initiatives, including expanding outside of the U.S. and launching new product lines," Powers said in an interview Monday.

Beckler, a former executive with Fortune 500 packaging company MeadWestvaco and its successor company WestRock for 29 years, became chairman of TemperPack's eight-member board of directors in 2017.

"Bob has been a mentor for a long time, and there is no one the founders trust more," Powers said. "To get someone of his experience and character on the team is just an incredible opportunity for the business and is a perfect match for our ambitions as a business, which is to be the market leader in cold-chain packaging internationally."