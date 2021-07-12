Richmond-based packaging company TemperPack names new top executive; former CEO to focus on growth initiatives

A Richmond-based company that makes innovative packaging products has named its board chairman as its new CEO to manage the company while its co-founder and former top executive focuses on growth strategies.
TemperPack, which has grown from a garage business to employ more than 300 people, said Monday it has named Bob Beckler as its new CEO. Brian Powers, one of the company's three co-founders and former CEO, will take the role of chief growth officer.
"This allows me to focus on sales and also our new growth initiatives, including expanding outside of the U.S. and launching new product lines," Powers said in an interview Monday.
Beckler, a former executive with Fortune 500 packaging company MeadWestvaco and its successor company WestRock for 29 years, became chairman of TemperPack's eight-member board of directors in 2017.
"Bob has been a mentor for a long time, and there is no one the founders trust more," Powers said. "To get someone of his experience and character on the team is just an incredible opportunity for the business and is a perfect match for our ambitions as a business, which is to be the market leader in cold-chain packaging internationally."
The executive change comes two months after TemperPack closed on a $30 million loan led by Horizon Technology Finance Corp., a Farmington, Conn.-based specialty finance company that provides secured loans to companies in the technology, life science, health care information and services and sustainability industries.
TemperPack has raised more than $100 million from investors since its founding, and the company is now pushing $100 million in annual revenue, Powers said.
The company's sales are growing about 65% per year, Powers and Beckler said.
"The [COVID-19] pandemic has had the effect of pushing forward years of growth," Beckler said of demand for the company's product in deliveries of food products as well as pharmaceuticals.
TemperPack manufactures environmentally-sustainable, insulated packaging for deliveries of perishable goods such as foods and medicines.
The company's flagship product is ClimaCell thermal liner, which provides a curbside, recyclable alternative to expanded polystyrene foam, known as Styrofoam. Its customers include delivery meal kit and frozen foods makers, along with life science companies.
"ClimaCell is the core product that has propelled the growth of the business," Beckler said. "It is the most environmentally friendly, high-performing material to replace Styrofoam for cold-chain packaging," he said. "That product continues to experience explosive demand."
The goal now for the company is to continue the growth of that product line while developing others.
"That is where Brian [Powers] is going to be focusing all of his time, on sales and growth initiatives and continuing to explore new areas for TemperPack to move into," he said.
TemperPack was co-founded in 2014 as a garage business in Maryland by Powers, James McGoff and Charles Vincent. The company moved its operations to Richmond in 2015 and opened a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Carolina Avenue in eastern Henrico County in 2018.
It also has a marketing department and research and development lab on Decatur Street in South Richmond, and a second manufacturing site in Las Vegas, Nev.
