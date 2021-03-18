 Skip to main content
Richmond-based pharmaceutical company Phlow Corp. announces new partnership to supply medicines to children's hospital
Phlow Corp

Dinesh Paymode is a research associate for Phlow Corp., which will make drug ingredients for the coronavirus pandemic.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/Times-Dispatch

The Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company Phlow Corp.  said Thursday it has joined a coalition of children's hospitals around the nation to supply them with essential medicines that are in short supply.

The coalition of children's hospitals currently includes 11 hospital members, including Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The other children's hospitals that are part of coalition are:  Arkansas Children’s; Boston Children’s Hospital; Children’s Hospital Los Angeles;  Children’s National Hospital; Children’s Wisconsin; Cincinnati Children’s; Cook Children’s; Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Phlow CEO Eric Edwards

Edwards

 Nick Davis

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

