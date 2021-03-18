Richmond-based pharmaceutical company Phlow Corp. announces new partnership to supply medicines to children's hospital

The Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company Phlow Corp. said Thursday it has joined a coalition of children's hospitals around the nation to supply them with essential medicines that are in short supply.
The coalition of children's hospitals currently includes 11 hospital members, including Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
The other children's hospitals that are part of coalition are: Arkansas Children’s; Boston Children’s Hospital; Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; Children’s National Hospital; Children’s Wisconsin; Cincinnati Children’s; Cook Children’s; Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
(804) 775-8123
John Reid Blackwell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.