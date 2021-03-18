Richmond-based pharmaceutical company Phlow forms partnership to supply medicines to children's hospitals

The Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company Phlow Corp. said Thursday it has joined a coalition of children's hospitals around the nation to supply them with essential medicines that are in short supply.

The coalition of children's hospitals currently includes 11 hospital members, including Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Phlow CEO Eric Edwards called the coalition "some of the most distinguished and prestigious" children's hospitals who have come together to take medications from the production Phlow plans at a Petersburg plant, which is still in development.

"Our goal is to have our first medicine available in less than a year," Edwards said on Thursday. "We are immediately getting the drug selection committee running."

The company said shortages of essential medicines for children are a persistent problem plaguing hospitals across the country. The pandemic further exposed vulnerabilities in the overall U.S. hospital supply chain, particularly regarding essential injectable medications, the company said.

Edwards said he hopes the coalition can grow to include more children's hospitals.