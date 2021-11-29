Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company to be sold to investment firm for $310 million

The company had developed its Evzio device and a generic version to treat opioid overdose, but those products were discontinued more than a year ago.

Kaléo now has about 100 shareholders, Gunn said, including the co-founders, their family and friends and other local investors.

The sale certainly will provide "liquidity for some of these longtime investors who have been looking at that for quite some time. Some of these folks have been investors, gosh, some of them close to 20 years, so the liquidity certainly is one of the reasons we were looking to find an investor who wanted to take Kaléo to the next level," Gunn said.

One of the company's largest investors is Tredegar Corp., the Chesterfield County-based maker of plastic films and aluminum extrusions used in a variety of products.

Tredegar, which has an 18% ownership stake in Kaléo, made its investments in August 2007 and December 2008 with a cost basis of $7.5 million, the company said Monday. It estimated the fair value of its stake at $35.5 million as of Sept. 30.