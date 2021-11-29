Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company to be sold to investment firm for $310 million

Richmond-based pharmaceutical company Kaléo, founded by twin brothers who created an epinephrine auto-injector used to treat serious allergic reactions, is being sold to a global credit investment company in a deal valued at $310 million.
The deal for Marathon Asset Management to acquire Kaléo should help propel the home-grown company's growth with new products and ways to monetize its library of intellectual properties.
"Marathon is investing in who we are today, but they are laser-focused on growing and helping us grow our business," said Ronald Gunn, president and CEO of Kaléo, who has been in that role since March and has been with the company since early 2008.
"As we grow the business, it provides growth opportunities for our folks, which is very important, and then for the patients we serve. This new ownership will fund a number of programs that are going to have a positive impact," he said. "It's great for the investors because it provides them with the liquidity that many of them have been looking for for many years."
Terms of the deal, announced Monday, were not disclosed except that the total base purchase price of $310 million includes potential net revenue-based milestone payments of up to about $70 million in cash in 2022 and 2023. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The company's headquarters in the Turning Basin building in Shockoe Slip will remain. The new owners also plan to keep the management team in place, including Gunn, the company's former chief operating officer who replaced former CEO Spencer Williamson this year. Kaléo has about 230 employees, including about 100 in Richmond.
Twin brothers Eric Edwards and Evan Edwards, who grew up in the Richmond area, initially founded a company called Intelliject in 2004. (Eric Edwards is now the CEO of Phlow Corp., a new Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company founded to develop a domestic supply of pharmaceutical ingredients.)
The company's name changed in 2014 to Kaléo (pronounced kuh-LAY-oh).
Suffering themselves with life-threatening food allergies, the Edwards brothers developed a compact, easy-to-use device — called Auvi-Q in the U.S. and Allerject in Canada — to deliver epinephrine in the case of an allergic reaction. Because people are often frantic in cases of anaphylaxis, the device included prerecorded instructions on how to use it.
The company has three epinephrine devices on the market containing dosages of 0.1 milligrams suitable for treating babies 16.5 to 33 pounds, of 0.15 milligrams of epinephrine for treating children 33 to 66 pounds and of 0.3 milligrams of epinephrine for treating those weighing 66 pounds and over.
The company had developed its Evzio device and a generic version to treat opioid overdose, but those products were discontinued more than a year ago.
Kaléo now has about 100 shareholders, Gunn said, including the co-founders, their family and friends and other local investors.
The sale certainly will provide "liquidity for some of these longtime investors who have been looking at that for quite some time. Some of these folks have been investors, gosh, some of them close to 20 years, so the liquidity certainly is one of the reasons we were looking to find an investor who wanted to take Kaléo to the next level," Gunn said.
One of the company's largest investors is Tredegar Corp., the Chesterfield County-based maker of plastic films and aluminum extrusions used in a variety of products.
Tredegar, which has an 18% ownership stake in Kaléo, made its investments in August 2007 and December 2008 with a cost basis of $7.5 million, the company said Monday. It estimated the fair value of its stake at $35.5 million as of Sept. 30.
The sale is expected to provide Tredegar with cash proceeds of $45.8 million, or about $13.33 per Kaléo share, plus about $700,000 in accrued preferred stock dividends. Tredegar also has the potential to receive additional cash consideration within six months of closing of up to $1.4 million, or 41 cents per share, as well as up to $5.5 million, or $1.63 per share, in 2023 and $8.3 million, or $2.44 per share, in 2024, contingent upon Kaléo achieving certain net revenue targets in 2022 and 2023, the company said.
A new six-member Kaléo board will be created. Serving on the board would be Gunn along with two representatives from Marathon as well as three independent directors from the pharmaceutical industry.
Marathon Asset Management has known Kaléo for several years, Gunn said, serving as its lender.
Gunn said that Dr. Evan Bedil, who heads up Marathon's healthcare practice, had worked for another company in 2014 and was responsible for overseeing Kaléo's lending at that time for that firm. Bedil moved the lending activity when he started working for Marathon.
"He's familiar with the business, with our leadership, with our technology and with our strategy," Gunn said. "It's gotten to the point where Marathon wanted to expand their healthcare practice, and they see us as a platform to do that. So the timing works out well in terms of Marathon's interest in expanding their healthcare platform and our investors' interest in seeing the return on their investment."
Bedil said in a statement that Kaléo's sales trajectory has been impressive. “We plan to leverage the company’s strong portfolio of intellectual property, its leading reputation among allergists and its experienced management team, to pursue multiple avenues of growth in the coming years,” he said.
Kaléo holds about 200 patents, Gunn said, that cover different drug delivery systems.
"Our flagship product, which is Auvi-Q, is an auto-injector and so over the years we have continued to develop that intellectual property, expanding our auto-injector platforms," Gunn said. "One of the really interesting trends that we're seeing in the pharmaceutical industry is they're going to much larger volume injections. We're continuing to develop the technology and we're continuing to have discussions with the pharmaceutical industry, and we see that as a major growth opportunity."
New York-based Marathon Asset Management, created in 1998, has $23 billion of assets under management.
