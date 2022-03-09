Richmond-based pharmaceutical firm Phlow starts making medicines that are in short supply at pediatric hospitals

Phlow, a pharmaceutical company founded in Richmond with the goal of filling chronic shortages for essential medicines in the United States, is now producing its first commercial drugs to supply to pediatric hospitals.

The company said Wednesday it will start this week to make and deliver several medicines for the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a group of pediatric healthcare facilities across the nation. Phlow is working with a contract manufacturer to produce the drugs.

“This is a big deal for us, because availability of these medicines really is a critical, important first step in demonstrating our commitment to the Children’s Hospital Coalition members," said Eric Edwards, co-founder and chief executive officer of Phlow. "That commitment was to provide reliable and affordable, high-quality essential medicines to prevent pediatric drug shortages."

Phlow announced an agreement last year to supply medicines to the coalition, which currently includes 11 hospital members, including Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“They told us they wanted certainty in the supply chain," Edwards said. “They asked us if we would make or provide certain drugs instead of us just providing a list and saying, 'Here is a our portfolio.' They came up with the list of medications."

The medications have had a lack of certainty and resiliency in the supply chain, partly because the drugs are generic and often produced in overseas markets, he said.

Phlow was co-founded in 2020 by Edwards, a Richmond entrepreneur and doctor, and VCU professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton. Several partner organizations have joined with the company to develop a low-cost supply of medicines that face shortages in the U.S. market.

To produce drugs, Phlow partnered with VCU's Medicines for All Institute, which Gupton leads, and with AMPAC Fine Chemicals, a pharmaceuticals maker with a plant in Petersburg. Another partner is Civica Inc., a nonprofit formed by various U.S. health care providers to address chronic generic drug shortages.

In May 2020, Phlow announced it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national reserve of essential medicines and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.

However, the announcement on Wednesday is separate from the U.S. government contract

“We also wanted to set up a pathway towards long-term sustainability, and that involves a commercial capability,” Edwards said. “We always wanted to go back to our original impetus of serving those populations and customers that others are not serving, including and especially the children's hospitals."

Phlow is partnering with Fresenius Kabi USA, a drug manufacturer in Illinois and New York, to produce the medications.

Phlow has about 50 employees in the Richmond area with an office in Shockoe Bottom, a research and development office in the Virginia Bio + Tech Research Park in Richmond, and a manufacturing headquarters in Petersburg.

The injectable medications being introduced include Furosemide Injection, USP, a diuretic that treats fluid retention and swelling; Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate Injection, USP, a corticosteroid to treat disorders of many organ systems; Heparin Sodium Injection, USP, a blood thinner to prevent and treat blood clots; and Rocuronium Bromide Injection, which is typically given before general anesthesia in preparing for surgery and used to relax the muscles.

Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., which is one of the members of the coalition, said the group "demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships and how they can affect positive change. I invite more children's hospitals to join this innovative group addressing pediatric medication shortages.”