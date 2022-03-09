Richmond-based pharmaceutical firm Phlow starts making medicines that are in shortage at pediatric hospitals

Phlow, a pharmaceutical company founded in Richmond with the goal of filling chronic shortages for essential medicines in the United States, is now producing its first commercial drugs to supply pediatric hospitals.

The company said Wednesday it will start this week producing several medicines for the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a group of pediatric healthcare facilities across the nation. It is working with a contract manufacturer to produce the drugs.

Phlow was co-founded in 2020 by Eric Edwards, a Richmond entrepreneur and doctor, and VCU professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton - and several partner organizations to develop a low-cost supply of medicines that face shortages in the U.S. market.

In May 2020, Phlow announced it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national reserve of essential medicines and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.