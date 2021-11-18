Richmond-based public broadcasting company VPM buys Style Weekly

Public broadcasting company VPM Media Corp. has acquired Style Weekly, the Richmond region's alternative news, arts and culture newspaper that has ceased publication in September after nearly 39 years.

The Chesterfield County-based company, the parent firm for VPM, which stands for Virginia’s home for Public Media, announced the purchase Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition means that VPM now has ownership of StyleWeekly.com and Style Weekly’s social media properties.

However, Style Weekly’s photograph archives, including prints, negatives, slides and some digital photographs, were donated to The Valentine museum in September. The collection is expected to take years before it is cataloged, digitized and publicly accessible, according to the museum.

Buying Style Weekly's web address and social media properties is expected to help VPM deepen its arts and culture coverage, VPM said.

In the coming weeks, VPM said it plans to resume some features online and on social media as it works to develop a long-term strategy for Style Weekly.