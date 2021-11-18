Richmond-based public broadcasting company VPM buys Style Weekly

Public broadcasting company VPM Media Corp. has acquired Style Weekly, the Richmond region's alternative news, arts and culture newspaper that has ceased publication in September after nearly 39 years.
The Chesterfield County-based company, the parent firm for VPM, which stands for Virginia’s home for Public Media, announced the purchase Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition means that VPM now has ownership of StyleWeekly.com and Style Weekly’s social media properties.
However, Style Weekly’s photograph archives, including prints, negatives, slides and some digital photographs, were donated to The Valentine museum in September. The collection is expected to take years before it is cataloged, digitized and publicly accessible, according to the museum.
Buying Style Weekly's web address and social media properties is expected to help VPM deepen its arts and culture coverage, VPM said.
In the coming weeks, VPM said it plans to resume some features online and on social media as it works to develop a long-term strategy for Style Weekly.
“This acquisition not only represents a strategic opportunity for VPM, but it is also a chance for nonprofit media to innovate and experiment with new business models that may define the future of local journalism,” said Jayme Swain, president and CEO of VPM and the Virginia Foundation for Public Media.
VPM owns public television stations VPM PBS and VPM Plus in Richmond, a television station in Charlottesville, a station in Harrisonburg. It also operates NPR radio station VPM News (88.9 FM) and VPM Music (107.3 FM, 93.1 FM and 88.9-HD2) in Richmond, and radio stations in the Northern Neck and Southside Virginia.
Style Weekly was founded as an alternative publication by then editor Lorna Wyckoff in 1982. Wyckoff sold Style in 1984 to Landmark Communications Inc., then the owner of The Virginian-Pilot and The Ledger-Star in Norfolk. Chicago-based Tribune Publishing bought Style Weekly in 2018 as part of its purchase of The Virginian-Pilot Media Cos. In May, hedge fund Alden Global Capital acquired Tribune Publishing for $633 million.
The shutdown of Style Weekly comes as the newspaper industry continues to be under siege and newspapers have seen a steady decline in readership and ad revenue.
(804) 649-6379