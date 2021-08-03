Richmond-based Sassy Jones owner wins regional entrepreneurial award

The founder of a fast growing Richmond-based e-commerce business that sells jewelry, accessories and now apparel was among the winners of the 2021 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Sassy Jones owner and CEO Charis Jones and 10 other entrepreneurs from regional companies were named winners Tuesday afternoon during a virtual event.

“It feels amazing to be recognized in this way,” Jones said. “I definitely want to extend a huge shout out to the hard working Sassy Jones team, who helps to craft a memorable experience for each customer.”

Regional award winners are now up for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November.

Jones created Sassy Jones in 2013 by making jewelry as a side gig while working a corporate job. Three years later, she left that job to focus on her budding business, initially selling items out of the back of her minivan and designing her jewelry and accessories in her dining room.

Last month, Sassy Jones added a line of ready-to-wear women’s clothing to her business. Next year, she hopes to start selling shoes and home goods.

Jones said she has grown her business into what should be this year a $45 million to $50 million e-commerce brand.