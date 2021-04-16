Richmond-based Sauer Brands introduces new Duke's Mayonnaise products

Duke's Mayonnaise has gotten some bold enhancements.

The Richmond-based company behind the iconic Southern brand, which was created more than 100 years ago, has introduced a lineup of eight new products that it says speak to Duke's heritage.

Sauer Brands has added four mayonnaise flavors – bacon and tomato, cucumber dill, fire roasted red pepper and habanero garlic - as well as Duke's Hint of Lime Mayonnaise.

It also has introduced three new dressings for coleslaw and potato salad.

"We know our consumers love to experiment in the kitchen." said Joe Tuza, president of condiments, sauces and dressings at Sauer Brands. "We expect these new products will inspire recipes and meals of our loyal fans by exciting their taste buds with that special, palate-pleasing twang Duke's is known for."

The product expansion is part of a transformation plans of its new owner to grow the business.

Sauer Brands, which makes spices, seasonings, extracts and condiments, was created in August 2019 when Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners acquired C.F. Sauer Co.’s food business from the Sauer family. The privately owned family business began in 1887 by making vanilla extract in Shockoe Bottom.