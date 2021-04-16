Richmond-based Sauer Brands introduces new Duke's Mayonnaise products

Duke's Mayonnaise has gotten some bold enhancements.
The Richmond-based company behind the iconic Southern brand, which was created more than 100 years ago, has introduced a lineup of eight new products that it says speak to Duke's heritage.
Sauer Brands has added four mayonnaise flavors – bacon and tomato, cucumber dill, fire roasted red pepper and habanero garlic - as well as Duke's Hint of Lime Mayonnaise.
It also has introduced three new dressings for coleslaw and potato salad.
"We know our consumers love to experiment in the kitchen." said Joe Tuza, president of condiments, sauces and dressings at Sauer Brands. "We expect these new products will inspire recipes and meals of our loyal fans by exciting their taste buds with that special, palate-pleasing twang Duke's is known for."
The product expansion is part of a transformation plans of its new owner to grow the business.
Sauer Brands, which makes spices, seasonings, extracts and condiments, was created in August 2019 when Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners acquired C.F. Sauer Co.’s food business from the Sauer family. The privately owned family business began in 1887 by making vanilla extract in Shockoe Bottom.
The company’s headquarters and manufacturing plant complex is at 2000 W. Broad St. at Hermitage Road, under the iconic neon sign for its vanilla extract.
The new owners have said that they see ways to grow the business, particularly upside potential with Duke’s Mayonnaise, which the Sauer company acquired in 1929 and had been a Southern staple for decades.
Duke’s Mayonnaise, available in stores in 46 states, has nearly a 6% share of the total U.S. mayonnaise category in a sector dominated by Hellmann’s, Kraft Miracle Whip, Best Foods and Kraft, according to Sauer Brands.
Yet Duke’s commands a large share in its core markets in the mid-South including North Carolina and South Carolina. For instance, it holds more than a 50% share in Charlotte, N.C., and has about a 43% share for all of South Carolina, according to Sauer Brands. In the Richmond area, Duke's a 29% market share.
Last year, the company introduced Duke's Southern Sauces, including Georgia Sweet Heat BBQ, Alabama-Style White BBQ, Tennessee Smoke and Whiskey BBQ, and Hickory Moonshine BBQ.
Before the new owners took over, Duke's Mayonnaise hadn't added new items in years. One of the last times in recent years that it introduced a new product was in 2012 with Duke's light mayonnaise with olive oil.
(804) 649-6379