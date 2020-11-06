Richmond-based Savage Apparel changes its name to VII Apparel Co. to avoid racial slur

The Richmond-based startup that specializes in creating apparel for niche sports leagues is changing its name.

Savage Apparel Co., which was founded in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. and moved to Richmond in 2015, is now called VII Apparel Co.

"When I started Savage Apparel Company in 2009, I chose the name Savage because of its meaning in the world of Ultimate Frisbee," founder and president Todd Curran said.

"It was an insider’s term that described playing with the minimum of seven players. It meant playing hard and playing fierce," he said. "But despite its origins, it is an indisputable fact that the word savage was used as a racial slur to describe Native American and Indigenous people for a period of time — and is still used today by some racist people."

Recognizing that, Curran said he decided to change the company's name.

VII was incorporated into the new name because the symbol has been a recognizable part of its logo and branding since it was founded. The VII represents seven players on professional ultimate Frisbee teams.

"Because it’s already a recognizable part of our brand, it seems like the most natural name change for our company," Curran said.