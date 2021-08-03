Richmond-based senior moving services company gets $32 million investment funding

With six acquisitions in 2018 and 2019, the company grew to become one of the nation's largest businesses in the highly fragmented market for home transition services. Early in 2018, the company significantly expanded its footprint and its technology for managing moves through a merger with the Seattle-based Livible.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, WayForth temporarily suspended its West Coast operations to focus on growing more in the Eastern U.S., Shealy said.

With a little more than 400 employees, the company now has operations in nine markets from Boston to Naples, Fla. with plans to expand into three more markets, he said. He didn't name the new markets.

"Long-term, we still want to have a nationwide footprint, but we will continue for some time to fill the East Coast and then selectively start moving west," he said.

The company assisted with 7,000 home moves in 2020, up about 40% from 2019, Shealy said.

"What we have found is that in the pandemic, people want to get in a position where they can live comfortably on their own," Shealy said. "That usually means some type of independent living or senior living of some form, or just doing a downsizing into a more manageable living environment. The real estate market is really attractive for seniors to sell their homes right now."