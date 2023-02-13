AnswersNow, a next-gen platform for Applied Behavior Analysis, recently closed on $11 million in Series A financing. The funds will help the company expand the reach of its platform and more than double the number of clinicians it works with.

The Richmond-based startup pairs families with a dedicated clinician for behavioral therapy sessions that are hosted on its custom-built virtual platform. It was designed with the help of clinicians to mirror the controlled environment of an in-person therapy experience. ABA therapy is a type of therapy frequently applied to children with autism, which helps build skills in areas like communication, social skills, self-care and learning or academic skills.

AnswersNow announced that it is using the funds to expand expand its team of PhD and Master’s-level clinicians, improve the user experience of its interactive virtual team and expand the reach of its ABA therapy services.

The company previously received $1.8 million in 2021 to further expand its services, with the goal of opening up five new states to the platform in the short-term. CEO Jeff Beck said the growth strategy has changed from looking at the number of states, to looking at the company’s overall reach.

“What we learned is that the need is very ubiquitous around the country and while we’re certainly going to open more markets here in 2023, I don’t know if that’s necessarily a top priority,” Beck said. “I think more generally it’s just about providing increased access to those who don’t currently have it.”

The company is increasing its number of clinicians from its current level somewhere in the high 30s to over 100 by the end of the year.

Beck said the company is also going to update its user experience so that it is better tailored to the individual learner. The platform uses its own unique digital environment with features like games and activities and other tools that help clinicians connect to different kids.

Beck said they’re also working to improve the experience from the clinician side, where AnswersNow has already invested heavily in training and support for its virtual practitioners. He said the company will “double down” on those efforts to aid clinicians’ ability to be successful.

He added that the company’s ability to retain its current clinicians has been an important success of AnswersNow to date. The company provides logistical supports in areas like scheduling, licensing and credentialing.

“One of the cons of the status quo [in virtual ABA therapy] is turnover,” Beck said. “That can really interrupt a learner’s progress. Our ability to introduce the exact same clinician day in and day out to the family over the course of 12, 18, 24 months expedites that progress.”

The relationship between practitioners and caregivers or parents is an important aspect in mimicking the in-person experience, Beck said.

"The clinician might send a note ahead of time saying, 'Hey let’s do fruits today. Could you bring a couple of fruits from your fridge?' We’re going to talk about textures of fruits, sizes of fruits, smells of fruits."

The Series A funding was led by Left Land Capital, a venture capital and growth equity firm based out of Brooklyn, New York. Additional backing was provided by American Family Institute for Social Impact, Blue Heron Capital, Difference Partners and former Kadiant CEO Lani Fritts.

“AnswersNow challenges the status quo by providing high-touch, quality virtual care for people diagnosed with autism. They've already helped individuals reach incredible milestones across their communication, self-care and behavior skills,” said Henry Toole of Left Lane Capital in a release. “We are thrilled to partner with the team at AnswersNow to help them redefine how care is delivered to families across the U.S., especially in areas that lack access to high-quality care."

AnswersNow was previously part of the Richmond startup accelerator Lighthouse Labs and is a member of Startup Virginia based on Shockoe Bottom.

The company founded in 2017 by Beck, a licensed clinical social worker and Beck, and Adam Dreyfus, Senior Director at the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s Villa. It was initially a text-based messaging platform before branching into the world of virtual sessions.

Since 2019, it started working with insurance providers to cover the cost of its services. Children with autism are eligible for Medicaid. Beck said that 90% of the platform’s users are covered by insurance and that 80% of those using insurance don’t pay a dime. AnswersNow is also open to self-paid users across the country.

