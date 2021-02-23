Richmond-based startup AnswersNow has raised $1.8 million to help expand its online counseling service

A Richmond-based startup company that operates an online platform to help counsel parents of children with autism has raised $1.8 million to expand its services.

AnswersNow, which was founded in 2017, announced Tuesday that it had completed the seed funding round led by the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact and Virginia's Center for Innovative Technology.

The company had initially disclosed a $250,000 capital raise in November as part of the same funding round.

The investment funds will allow AnswersNow to expand its services beyond Virginia, working initially with insurance companies in several states, while also opening the platform nationwide to people who choose to use it via self-pay.

"I think we are going to initially start with four or five states in the short term," said Jeff Beck, the chief executive officer of AnswersNow.

Beck said the company is looking to offer its services in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania and California. It already has some private-pay customers in Texas.