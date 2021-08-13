Richmond-based startup Brandefy raises $1.7 million to expand mobile app availability and introduce its own products

Pryde started developing Brandefy in graduate school after she worked as a category manager and analyst for a consumer-packaged goods company and at a technology startup. She wanted to develop a technology tool that enabled people to more easily find products they want and compare ingredients of different brands so they could make better choices.

The app initially included comparisons of a wide range of consumer products, but Brandefy pivoted in 2019 to focus specifically on cosmetics and skin care. The number of users of the app grew during the pandemic as many retail cosmetic stores temporarily closed.

In all, Brandefy has raised about $2.5 million in investments, having previously completed raises from friends and family members in 2018 and 2019. The recent $1.7 million round was completed in July and included investments from angel investors and venture capital groups such as The Community Fund, Concept to Co and Red Bike Capital.

The investment round “enables us to scale our new brands,” Pryde said. “I think we are very uniquely positioned because we have this e-commerce platform, so essentially we are vertically integrating. It allows us to launch on the Android app, which our consumers have been eagerly awaiting for a year and a half.”

The first product to be introduced under Brandefy’s own product line is a serum that can be applied before using skin moisturizer. It will sell for $25 an ounce.