Richmond-based startup company Kamana has been acquired by a Nebraska-based medical staffing company

A Richmond-based startup company that built an online platform to help healthcare providers find and fill critical jobs has been acquired.

Kamana Health, founded in 2019 by Dave Dworschak, John Modica and Kiere El-Shafie, announced Thursday that it recently was acquired by the Nebraska-based medical staffing company Triage.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kamana introduced an online technology platform early in 2019 designed as a tool for nurses and other health care professionals who travel around the country to fill temporary, critical staffing needs at hospitals. The electronic tool enables them to more easily and efficiently store their credentials in a digital wallet to share with staffing agencies looking to fill healthcare jobs.

Modica, one of the co-founders of Kamana, had previously worked at hospitals around the nation as a travel nurse, one of tens of thousands of health care professionals who travel frequently to fill temporary staffing needs at health care facilities.