Richmond-based startup focused on helping new parents wins $10,000 in pitch competition

The origin of Carly Buxton’s startup business Nessle goes back to the birth of her first child in 2017.
At the time, Buxton and her husband were living and working in Boston.
“We did not have a support network there, and we had a high-needs baby and so many questions and challenges but not a lot of people to turn to,” she said.
Buxton, who has a professional background in market and user experience research, said she was surprised how difficult it was to separate genuine expert advice in online searches from “noise.”
“The internet is a blessing and a curse for parents,” Buxton said. “There is all this information at your fingertips, but you really need a guide.”
So Buxton conceived the idea of Nessle, an online platform where new parents and expecting parents can get advice from experts in the various challenges they might face in early child care.
Nessle “connects parents virtually with experts who are able to communicate with them online, or via a video call or a phone call, and help them understand some of the challenges,” said Buxton, who is a certified postpartum doula and a certified lactation consultant.
The site contains an online directory of perinatal experts such as sleep specialists, doulas, wellness coaches and lactation counselors. It enables new or expectant parents to book sessions with them directly on the site.
Buxton has been developing Nessle since she and her husband moved back home to the Richmond area in 2019. They are now parents of two children, 4-year-old Rose and son Callum, who was born early in 2020.
“What has kept me going is the need for this has shot through the roof,” Buxton sad.
The pandemic forced many more people to seek online health care and counseling, she said.
“The way we seek care has shifted over the months of this pandemic,” she said. “People who were not used to seeking help online are more comfortable with it now.”
This summer, Nessle was one of five startups that participated in the Covintus Tech Tank, a new technology-focused business accelerator that provided a 10-week virtual program starting in mid-June.
Founded by the Richmond software development and consulting firm Covintus, the accelerator provided startups with expert advice on how to develop and best use technology in their businesses. The five startups were selected from a nationwide application process.
“A lot of us involved [in the accelerator] are not technical people,” Buxton said. “We are business visionary types, and we were looking for some grounding in technology.”
In a pitch competition held in front of a panel of judges on Aug. 17, Nessle won second place and was awarded $10,000, money that Buxton said she will invest toward further development of the Nessle platform.
First place and a $25,000 award went to LiRA, a Chapel Hill, N.C.-based developer of lip-reading technologies.
In addition to the pitch competition awards, each of the five startups received $10,000 for successful completion of the Tech Tank program. In total, Covintus awarded $85,000 to the five startups in the 2021 Covintus Tech Tank.
Other startups in the 2021 Tech Tank cohort were:
- All Bets, a Washington, D.C.-based advisory firm breaking down barriers by transforming businesses and communities through strategic diversity and inclusion planning;
- House of Trade of Denver, an online trading platform that facilitates the exchange of hard-to-find luxury items, including sneakers.
- Local Food Stuff, based in Boston, a national delivery service for farms, farmers markets, community-supported agriculture groups, food hubs and the e-commerce platforms that support them.
