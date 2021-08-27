Richmond-based startup focused on helping new parents wins $10,000 in pitch competition

Buxton has been developing Nessle since she and her husband moved back home to the Richmond area in 2019. They are now parents of two children, 4-year-old Rose and son Callum, who was born early in 2020.

“What has kept me going is the need for this has shot through the roof,” Buxton sad.

The pandemic forced many more people to seek online health care and counseling, she said.

“The way we seek care has shifted over the months of this pandemic,” she said. “People who were not used to seeking help online are more comfortable with it now.”

This summer, Nessle was one of five startups that participated in the Covintus Tech Tank, a new technology-focused business accelerator that provided a 10-week virtual program starting in mid-June.

Founded by the Richmond software development and consulting firm Covintus, the accelerator provided startups with expert advice on how to develop and best use technology in their businesses. The five startups were selected from a nationwide application process.

“A lot of us involved [in the accelerator] are not technical people,” Buxton said. “We are business visionary types, and we were looking for some grounding in technology.”