Richmond-based startup Hatch sees growth with app that helps home improvement businesses communicate with customers

The company also rebranded from Hatchify to Hatch.

Violante and Bache describe the company's software as a platform that home improvement providers can integrate into their own systems to automate many services for customers.

"Let's say that you - as a consumer - are looking to get your roof repaired," Bache said. The shopper might go to a roofer's website and fill out some forms about what needs to be done.

With the Hatch application, "You'll immediately get a text message from that company," Bache said. "We automate all that. As a consumer, you get a quick response from the roofer. Once the customer answers a few qualifying questions, the quote is automated."

"If they can’t give you a quote without visiting, we can automate the scheduling," he said.

Hatch is now providing its software tool to home improvement companies and independent contractors around the nation.

They include local customers such as Pella Windows & Doors of Virginia, which sells replacement windows and doors and uses the Hatch tool for communications with customers in the company's database.