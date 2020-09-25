Richmond-based startup Hatch sees growth with app that helps home improvement businesses communicate with customers

Chris Bache and Bill Violante hatched the idea for their startup company after working together in sales and marketing for companies such as Verizon and Comcast.
"Our core customers at those companies were small businesses," Bache said.
That included a lot of small, home-improvement contractors and businesses that were looking for tools and services to help them do a better job of reaching potential customers and maintaining communications with customers.
"That is where we learned what these guys go through day to day," Bache said. "We learned this could be a huge market if we spent some time developing products they could use."
In 2016, Bache and Violante started their own business called Hatchify in a tiny office just off Broad Street in Richmond, essentially providing outsourced sales and call center services for clients.
At first, "we were an outsourced call center for home improvement companies," said Bache. "We have been growing ever since. We discovered that home improvement companies really needed an easy way to communicate with customers."
In 2018, the company took the next step in its evolution, pivoting from simply providing call center services to becoming more of a technology company. It developed a software application that serves as an automated business messaging tool for home-improvement companies and contractors.
The company also rebranded from Hatchify to Hatch.
Violante and Bache describe the company's software as a platform that home improvement providers can integrate into their own systems to automate many services for customers.
"Let's say that you - as a consumer - are looking to get your roof repaired," Bache said. The shopper might go to a roofer's website and fill out some forms about what needs to be done.
With the Hatch application, "You'll immediately get a text message from that company," Bache said. "We automate all that. As a consumer, you get a quick response from the roofer. Once the customer answers a few qualifying questions, the quote is automated."
"If they can’t give you a quote without visiting, we can automate the scheduling," he said.
Hatch is now providing its software tool to home improvement companies and independent contractors around the nation.
They include local customers such as Pella Windows & Doors of Virginia, which sells replacement windows and doors and uses the Hatch tool for communications with customers in the company's database.
"We have been surprisingly busy since April, and this tool has allowed us to have more communications than we otherwise would have," said Patrick O'Toole, president at Pella Windows & Doors of Virginia. He estimated that about 10% of the company's sales have come through the Hatch communications system.
"The big thing about their tool that is unique is it really acts almost like a Microsoft Outlook for text in many ways," O'Toole said. "It allows you to have the same conversation with a large number of people and make it personalized."
"For us, we saw a significant improvement in what we call our close rate."
In 2019, Hatch landed $2.5 million in funding from investors including Boston-based NextView Ventures and Detroit-based Ludlow Ventures.
That investment came after the founders in early 2019 attended Y Combinator, a highly-regarded three-month business accelerator program for startups held in California.
Bache and Violante say their service has been in high demand, especially during the pandemic when many home improvement businesses are trying to limit direct customer contact.
"It makes sense because as these companies become more remote and are changing the way they work, they are using messaging more," Violante said. "They have realized they can do more with less. They have leaned into the platform more and realized they can manage their customer database better."
"Our revenue growth has been almost 300% year-over-year," Bache said. "We also moved from that little spot on Broad Street and moved to Manchester for almost two years." In June, the company moved to a 6,000-square-foot office in Scott's Addition.
"The home improvement market has been booming," even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bache said. "What is happening is people are spending more time at home, and they are working on their homes."
"Our customers have seen their leads go up," he said. "We have seen four months in a row of our largest growth ever."
"I think over the next 18 months, we are going to see an explosion in home improvement growth," Violante said. "Our customers are going to see growth and I think it is going to benefit us."
Violante said the company expect to grow from the 36 employees it has now to about 45 employees over the next six months. "A lot of that is going to be in product engineering and sales," he said.
"Right now, we are looking for engineering talent," he said. "These are going to be programmers and developers. We are hiring sales development representative, and we are hiring account executives."
