Investors have put more than $1.1 million into a Richmond-based startup company that provides an online platform enabling educators to tutor students remotely.
Trilogy Mentors, founded by John Failla in 2015, said Tuesday it had completed a $1.1 million seed funding round with multiple investors and formed a strategic partnership with Tuscany Strategy Consulting, a Baltimore-based firm that works with businesses in education, healthcare and business services.
Failla, who grew up in Westchester County, N.Y. and attended the University of Richmond, started Trilogy Mentors as an online platform that matched K-12 students with academic tutors and mentors based on a student's particular needs.
In 2019, the company pivoted its business model to become a educational technology provider, offering its platform to tutoring companies and freelance tutors nationwide.
The shift came at an opportune time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced tutoring businesses to seek alternatives to in-person meetings. Total tutoring minutes using the company's platform have increased by 1,000% since the start of the last school year.
The company has facilitated more than 10,000 unique learning sessions for more than 150 organizations nationwide. During the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year, Trilogy expects to facilitate more than 100,000 unique learning sessions through its platform.
"By April 1, almost 100% of tutoring in the U.S, was done online because of stay-at-home orders," Failla said. "We were positioned to help them go online by using our platform. The real reason we have been doing so well over the last few months is we have been able to leverage our experience as an online tutoring company."
Failla said the startup plans to use the investment to build its staff - it has 12 full-time and part-time employees now - and to further develop its technology.
The funding round was led by an investment from Felton Group LLC, the Charlottesville-based family office of hedge fund manager Jaffray Woodriff.
Before the most recent investment round, Trilogy had raised more than $935,000. In September 2019, the startup closed a pre-seed round led by Michael Silverman, co-founder of Rosetta Stone, and the MacLaurin Group.
