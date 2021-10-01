Richmond-based technology firm is selling its headquarters - the former historic post office on Broad Street - to go fully remote

The pandemic taught Richmond-based technology firm Mobelux something about office space: It didn't need it anymore.

Mobelux, a software company that designs and develops computer platforms, websites, mobile apps and brands for clients, has decided to sell its 13,600-square-foot headquarters building on West Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University's academic campus.

The building - the former historic Saunders Station post office at 1635 W. Broad St., across from the Lowe’s home improvement store - underwent a major renovation when it was turned into Mobelux's new home in late 2016.

But COVID forced the company, like many businesses, to adapt.

"COVID pushed everybody to work remotely, and it gave us a really good solid year of data to analyze and see what how people responded to that," said Garrett Ross, who co-founded the company with Jeff Rock in 2008.

The co-owners started rethinking its office needs while hearing from employees who wanted to continue working from home.

"A year and a half later into COVID and we have learned a lot. We learned to trade coffee breaks with employees to breaks with our kids and pets. We learned that the commute to work was actually a fairly big chunk of time," Ross said.