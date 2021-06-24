Richmond-based TemperPack closes on $30 million financing round

A Richmond-based company that makes sustainable, insulated packaging for perishable products has closed on a $30 million loan.

TemperPack, which makes packages used in perishable goods shipping, announced in May it had closed on the financing.

The financing round was led by Horizon Technology Finance Corp., a Farmington, Conn.-based specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries.

TemperPack, co-founded in 2014 as a garage business in Maryland by Brian Powers, James McGoff and Charles Vincent, manufactures insulated packaging for deliveries of perishable goods such as foods and medicines.

Its customers include delivery meal kit and frozen foods makers, along with life science companies. The company's flagship product is ClimaCell thermal liner, which provides a curbside, recyclable alternative to expanded polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam.

The company moved its operations to Richmond in 2015, and it opened a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Carolina Avenue in eastern Henrico County in 2018. It also has a marketing department and research and development lab on Decatur Street in South Richmond.