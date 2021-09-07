Richmond-based Universal Corp. to acquire maker of specialty food products and ingredients

Richmond-based Universal Corp., whose main business is tobacco leaf processing, has expanded its business diversification strategy by acquiring another food products business.

Universal announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Shank's Extracts Inc., a Pennsylvania-based maker of specialty food ingredients and flavoring.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the close of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, Shank's will operate as part of Universal's plant-based ingredients platform.

The deal follows Universal's acquisition last year for $170 million of Silva International, an Illinois-based vegetable, fruit and herb processing company, which has a manufacturing plant in Momence, Ill., that provides ingredients such as basil, dill, pepper, pumpkin and onion.

Founded in 1899, Shank's makes products within the flavoring, extracts and bottling market, with a significant market in vanilla. The company makes pure vanilla extract products, along with a portfolio of more than 2,400 other extracts, distillates, natural flavors and colors for industrial and private label customers worldwide.