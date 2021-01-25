Richmond-based UPS Freight being sold to Canadian trucking giant for $800 million

Richmond-based UPS Freight is being sold to a Canadian trucking giant for $800 million.
UPS Freight, created in 2005 when Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. purchased the former Overnite Transportation, is being sold to TFI International Inc.
When the deal is completed - expected sometime during the second quarter pending regulatory approval - about 90% of the acquired business will operate independently under the TForce Freight name. TForce Freight will continue to serve UPS Freight's ongoing less-than-truckload operations while the remaining dedicated truckload division of UPS Freight will become part of TFI’s truckload business segment.
UPS Freight, which generated about $3.14 billion in revenue last year and had a $463 million operating loss, is one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the U.S. A less-than-truckload operator typically uses trucks to carry multiple loads to various customers.
The combination should vault Montreal-based TFI International as one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North American when the company merges the UPS Freight business with TFI’s Canadian operations.
All of UPS Freight's 14,500 workers will become employees of TFI International when the deal is completed. About 80% of those employees are full-time.
It is uncertain what will happen to the current UPS Freight corporate offices at 1000 Semmes Ave. in South Richmond, between 10th and 11th streets. A UPS spokesman deferred questions about the headquarters to TFI International. A representative from TFI Interational could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
The deal does include TFI acquiring 197 facilities across the country, including 147 company-owned trucking terminals.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both TFI and UPS.
UPS decided to sell its freight business after conducting a thorough evaluation of its portfolio, the company said, noting that the sale aligns with its “better not bigger” strategic positioning to focus on its small-package delivery business.
“We’re excited about the future and the opportunities this creates for both UPS and UPS Freight as part of TFI International Inc.,” UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said in a statement. “The agreement allows UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers.”
Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International, said the deal was a "highly strategic transaction" and should strengthen his company's offerings to customers as well as having an ongoing relationship with UPS.
"Our strategy of operating independent business units with a high degree of accountability is well-suited for building on UPS Freight’s strengths and improving margins over time," he said in a statement.
UPS and TFI International also plan to enter into an agreement for UPS Freight to continue to utilize UPS’ domestic package network to fulfill shipments for five years.
UPS also plans to retain pension assets and liabilities for employees before the deal is completed.
Parcel and package delivery giant UPS purchased Richmond-based Overnite Corp. for $1.25 billion in 2005. UPS changed the name of the company to UPS Freight in 2006.
J. Harwood Cochrane started Overnite in 1935, and led Overnite for more than 50 years until Union Pacific paid him and other shareholders $1.2 billion to buy it in 1986. In 2003, Union Pacific spun off Overnite, and it became a stand-alone, publicly traded company once again.
