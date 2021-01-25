Richmond-based UPS Freight being sold to Canadian trucking giant for $800 million

It is uncertain what will happen to the current UPS Freight corporate offices at 1000 Semmes Ave. in South Richmond, between 10th and 11th streets. A UPS spokesman deferred questions about the headquarters to TFI International. A representative from TFI Interational could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

The deal does include TFI acquiring 197 facilities across the country, including 147 company-owned trucking terminals.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both TFI and UPS.

UPS decided to sell its freight business after conducting a thorough evaluation of its portfolio, the company said, noting that the sale aligns with its “better not bigger” strategic positioning to focus on its small-package delivery business.

“We’re excited about the future and the opportunities this creates for both UPS and UPS Freight as part of TFI International Inc.,” UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé said in a statement. “The agreement allows UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers.”