Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV invests in Williamsburg startup company Iron Sheepdog

The Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV has invested in a Williamsburg-based company that operates an online platform to help manage the logistics of short-haul trucking for construction projects.

NRV, which was founded in 2011 and invests in early-stage, high-growth companies, announced an investment in the startup company Iron Sheepdog this week. The dollar amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Iron Sheepdog is the 10th company that NRV has invested in as part of its Early Stage Growth Fund, which was established in 2017 after NRV assembled about $33 million for the fund from 83 investors across Virginia.

Iron Sheepdog was founded in 2018 by Jake Liebler, Bill Strack and Will Lawrence, all of whom have experience working in the construction and land development industries.

The three founders wanted to create a tool that would help solve the logistical problems they had experienced with short-haul trucking on construction projects.

"Part of it is being able to find a consistent amount of dump trucks to get your projects done, and being able to track and know where your dump trucks are so you can do better planning with your crews," said Liebler, who is the company's chief executive officer.