Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV invests in Williamsburg startup company Iron Sheepdog

The Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV has invested in a Williamsburg-based company that operates an online platform to help manage the logistics of short-haul trucking for construction projects.
NRV, which was founded in 2011 and invests in early-stage, high-growth companies, announced an investment in the startup company Iron Sheepdog this week. The dollar amount of the investment was not disclosed.
Iron Sheepdog is the 10th company that NRV has invested in as part of its Early Stage Growth Fund, which was established in 2017 after NRV assembled about $33 million for the fund from 83 investors across Virginia.
Iron Sheepdog was founded in 2018 by Jake Liebler, Bill Strack and Will Lawrence, all of whom have experience working in the construction and land development industries.
The three founders wanted to create a tool that would help solve the logistical problems they had experienced with short-haul trucking on construction projects.
"Part of it is being able to find a consistent amount of dump trucks to get your projects done, and being able to track and know where your dump trucks are so you can do better planning with your crews," said Liebler, who is the company's chief executive officer.
The Iron Sheepdog platform is designed to link construction companies, brokers and trucking operators to improve efficiency in managing short-haul fleets working on construction projects.
The platform includes dispatch services with an app-based system that helps customers set up jobs, track operators on the job, manage time and truck load sizes. It also provides digital invoicing, eliminating the need for paper tickets.
Liebler said the company has 15 customers using the platform now, mostly in Virginia, but it recently signed a customer in Florida.
The NRV investment "helps us hire talented staff and software contractors so our product can grow in scale," Liebler said. "Our goal is to expand region by region and state by state, and capture market share."
"It is not just about our growth but helping other small businesses grow," Liebler said, adding that the platform can help construction companies meet their goals for hiring small trucking businesses and minority-owned and women-owned businesses.
NRV invested in the business because the venture firm foresees growing demand for technology innovations in the construction industry, and the Iron Sheepdog platform is easily scalable, said Laura Markley, a managing director for NRV.
"It was founded by veterans of the industry, an industry we think will continue to grow and need increasing technology solutions," Markley said.
Other investments by NRV this year included SVT Robotics, a Norfolk-based company that develops software to help businesses simplify the deployment of industrial robotics, and Red's All Natural, a Nashville, Tenn.-based company which specializes in making frozen burritos, cauliflower rice bowls and other nutritional entrees. In 2019, NRV invested in Shenandoah Valley Organic, a Harrisonburg-based company that sells organically raised chicken under the Farmer Focus brand.
