Richmond consulting firms Impact Makers and Amplitude9 join in "de facto" merger

Two Richmond-area consulting firms have joined in a "de facto" merger aimed at offering robotics automation services to more of their customers, especially public agencies and non-profits.

Impact Makers, a Richmond-based technology consulting firm, and Amplitude9, a digital solutions company, said on Wednesday they have formed a partnership.

Under the deal, effective on Wednesday, Impact Makers will take over Amplitude9’s existing robotics process automation service delivery, leaving Amplitude9 as a product company that will license its intellectual property to Impact Makers and others for robotics automation process services.

Anthony Fung, Amplitude9's founder and chief executive and Virginia's former deputy secretary of technology, has joined Impact Makers’ executive team as vice president of client intelligent automation solutions.

Robotics process automation, or RPA, is a service designed to help businesses, government agencies and other organizations use technology such as artificial intelligence to automate "repetitive or mundane" tasks, enabling workers to focus on more complex, higher-level work.

RPA is becoming more important in today's tight labor market and as the same amount of work is being required of fewer employees, said Impact Makers Founder and CEO Micheal Pirron.

“By teaming up with Tony [Fung], we will be better positioned to offer more full-scale RPA services and to meet the needs of Virginia’s public sector."

Pirron founded Impact Makers in 2006 with the goal of donating all of the company's profits to charity. The company is a public benefit corporation owned by two local nonprofit organizations - The Community Foundation and Virginia Community Capital.

Amplitude9 works with state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations to improve service to clients. The company has a team of consultants who also will work for Impact Makers.

“By joining forces with Impact Makers, we can unlock more potential for the people of Virginia when it comes to leveraging technology to improve service delivery and improve outcomes for citizens,” Fung said.