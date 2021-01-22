Richmond developer rescues 'important monument to history' in Jackson Ward

She is writing a book — “If these Walls Could Talk” — about her experiences there.

The house became a community center in 1970, after the workshop was moved. The center closed in 1979, and the structure was sold to a private owner.

***

Falling into disrepair, it made the city’s imminent danger list in 2013. Historic Richmond, whose mission is to preserve Richmond’s historic character, worked with the city and owner to stabilize the house and spare it from demolition.

In stepped Fazaldin, who had no intention to buy the house, but politely agreed to see it. She couldn’t let it go, even though some rooms were too dangerous to enter.

She and her business partner, Lonnie Shifflett, co-owners of Richmond-based L&Z Historic LLC — known for their renovations in historic neighborhoods, including nearby Carver — embarked on their biggest project to date.

In the process, Fazaldin met a descendant of Hughes and she knew she had to do the right thing — see if he wanted the house.

“I offered him a chance to buy and keep the family house, but he said he was not interested. Of course, I was happy when he said ‘no,’ because I love it.”