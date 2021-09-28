Richmond International Airport continued to see increase in passenger traffic in August

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport continued to improve in August as people traveled more.

The airport handled 331,997 passengers last month - or about 83% of what it was for the same month before the coronavirus pandemic started, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday. The airport handled 398,592 passengers in August 2019, the all-time busiest passenger month.

Last month's passenger traffic increased 172.3% compared with August 2020 when the airport handled 121,632 passengers.

August passenger traffic peaked at the beginning of the month before the resumption of school activities and the rise in concern about the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

September passenger traffic started off relatively well and continued to have week-over-week gains into the month, the airport said.

Travel recovery began improving earlier this year as vaccinations rose and infection cases fell from the pandemic.

For the first eight months of the calendar year, passenger traffic outpaced the count for the same period in 2020 by nearly 60% or a gain of more than 700,000 passengers, the airport said.