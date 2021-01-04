Richmond International Airport passenger traffic still down, but airport sees slight rebound in November

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport improved slightly in November, but the airport continued to experience dramatic declines in passenger travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of passengers using the airport in November dropped by 63.8% in November compared with a year ago, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported. The airport handled 135,059 passengers in November down from 373,149 passengers using the airport during the same month a year ago.

The decline in November was a slight improvement from the 65.2% drop in passenger traffic that the airport had in October.

Passenger traffic declined 65.78% in September, 69.48% in August, 70% in July, 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April and 50.4% in March.

For the calendar year through November, passenger traffic is down 60.8% compared with the same period in 2019.

American Airlines had the largest share of the passengers using the airport, handling 33.83% of passengers. Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 24%, followed by United Airlines at 16.18%, JetBlue Airways at 7.8%, Southwest Airlines at 7.21%, and Spirit Airlines was at 6.84%.