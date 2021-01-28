Richmond now accepting applications from city restaurants to get free outdoor patio heaters

Restaurants and small businesses operating in the city of Richmond wanting to receive free propane patio heaters for their businesses can now apply online.
Richmond began accepting applications Thursday Jan. 28 and will continue to do so through noon on Monday Feb. 1.
The city has 200 patio heaters to give away to eligible businesses thanks to a donation made earlier this month from Evergreen Enterprises Inc., the South Richmond-based global home-decor wholesale and retail company.
"Throughout the last year, we've seen businesses fight back against the burden of the pandemic by getting creative and being flexible," said Jason Alley, a local chef and restaurant owner who was hired last fall by the city to be a policy adviser. Alley is coordinating the distribution of the patio heaters with the city's economic development office.
"We hope that the donated heat lamps will allow businesses to continue that fight by offering patrons a safer way to support their business," he said in a statement.
Eligible small businesses must be currently open for business, sell prepared meals and/or beverages or provide take-out prepared food and operate in a commercial building.
Those businesses also must have a permanent or a temporary approved outdoor dining or patio space or have an active application to get approval for one or have an outdoor waiting area for customers.
Restaurants and small businesses that have up to six outdoor seats or an outdoor customer pick-up area will be eligible to receive one patio heater. Those businesses with seven or more outdoor seats can get two heaters.
The businesses will be notified via email or telephone if they qualify.
In order to pickup a heater, businesses will be required to provide either a 2020 city business license, a letter from the city saying the business is compliant, a receipt showing that the 2020 business license has been paid or a water, gas, or electric bill statement.
For more details and to apply, go to www.rvastrong.org/heatlamps.
