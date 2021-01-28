Richmond now accepting applications from city restaurants to get free outdoor patio heaters

Restaurants and small businesses operating in the city of Richmond wanting to receive free propane patio heaters for their businesses can now apply online.

Richmond began accepting applications Thursday Jan. 28 and will continue to do so through noon on Monday Feb. 1.

The city has 200 patio heaters to give away to eligible businesses thanks to a donation made earlier this month from Evergreen Enterprises Inc., the South Richmond-based global home-decor wholesale and retail company.

"Throughout the last year, we've seen businesses fight back against the burden of the pandemic by getting creative and being flexible," said Jason Alley, a local chef and restaurant owner who was hired last fall by the city to be a policy adviser. Alley is coordinating the distribution of the patio heaters with the city's economic development office.

"We hope that the donated heat lamps will allow businesses to continue that fight by offering patrons a safer way to support their business," he said in a statement.

Eligible small businesses must be currently open for business, sell prepared meals and/or beverages or provide take-out prepared food and operate in a commercial building.