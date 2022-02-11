Richmond now says historic Second Baptist Church can be torn down; preservationists are upset

The vacant Second Baptist Church, next door to The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond, can be demolished after all.

The head of the city planning department had said late last year that the owners of the historic church building couldn’t tear it down until a certificate of appropriateness application is filed and reviewed by the city’s architectural review commission.

But now Kevin J. Vonck, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review, said a decision made by City Council in October 1992 that allowed for the demolition is still valid today.

The decision has historic preservationists fuming, saying the former church needs to be preserved because of its classical façade that is of major architectural importance and that the city didn’t follow proper processes.

“We’re shocked and dismayed because we have repeatedly been told by the city that their position was [that a review was needed] and they repeatedly told us that for months and as recently as last week,” said Cyane Crump, the executive director of Historic Richmond, whose mission is to preserve Richmond’s historic character.

Crump believes Second Baptist can’t be torn down without receiving approval first from the Commission of Architectural Review because the building is in a city historic district. But Vonck disagrees.

“We are very concerned that the process wasn’t followed here,” she said. “This building can be saved.”

The owners of The Jefferson Hotel, which owns the historic church building next to its AAA Five Diamond-rated hotel on West Franklin Street, want to tear down the sanctuary because they say it is structurally unsafe and has badly deteriorated. The church is at the corner of Franklin and Adams streets — across Adams from the hotel’s main entrance.

After receiving the permit application in late September, Vonck said his department’s initial cursory review led it to believe that a certificate of appropriateness granted more than 29 years ago was invalid given the significant lapse in time.

In 1992, The Jefferson’s owners had sought to demolish the church and an attached education wing. The Commission of Architectural Review denied that request, but in October 1992, the City Council overruled the city’s architectural review commission and said the owners can demolish the church.

“What the council approved back in those days is valid and we don’t know of any legal reasons why it wouldn’t be,” Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr. said in December. Goodwin is chairman of Historic Hotels of Richmond, which bought The Jefferson in 1991.

The initial conclusion, Vonck said Friday, was that the owners needed to go through the process again by filing a certificate of appropriateness application and then having it reviewed by the city’s architectural review commission.

“After more extensive legal analysis, however, the City Attorney’s office has concluded that the 1992 COA [certificate of appropriateness] is still valid and thus we have released the hold on the demolition permit requested by the applicant,” Vonck said.

The permit will be issued after the applicant pays the appropriate fees, he said.

Goodwin could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.

In December, Goodwin said the building, which the hotel has been using for storage, tried to figure out how to best use the structure during the past 30 years. But the Second Baptist Church building has deteriorated so much that it has now become a safety issue.

“On the one hand, I’m sorry. I truly am because I like to preserve stuff and I think I’ve done my part over the years,” he said in December. “But on the other hand, there’s a practical side you’d have to eventually get to, which is one of those things where at least I don’t have any problems of saying I tried hard. We have gone through every idea you can come up with, at least all we could come up with, and none of it made financial or even close to financial sense.”

Crump said she fears the owners will move swiftly and could start tearing down the building as soon as next week.

During a news conference in front of the former church on Friday afternoon, Crump said her organization does not believe that the correct process was used to make the decision to issue the permit, saying the building’s owners were given preferential treatment in the process. She believes certificates of appropriateness expire a year after being granted.

“For preservationists, this was always an uphill David vs. Goliath battle. We did have a small slingshot — there is a legal process for review of proposed demolitions of buildings in the city’s Old & Historic Districts,” Crump said.

“The city took away that slingshot. Why? The shadow of Goliath was looming over City Hall,” she said. “It is indeed ironic that this Goliath — who goes by the name of Historic Hotels of Richmond LLC — will trade on the name ‘historic’ while demolishing one of our best historic architectural resources. Process matters. We can’t apply the rules to all the Davids out there but give Goliath a free pass.”

The organization is urging Richmond residents to contact the City Council and Mayor Levar Stoney to intervene to let the permit application be reviewed by the architectural review commission.

“I think public pressure might help City Council to put pressure on the city attorney to stick up for the rules that the city has put in place,” Crump said. “If it is too late for this resource, that pressure that people can apply to City Council and to the mayor and to the administration and to City Hall may help save the next resource.”

Historic Richmond has exhausted all of its legal options, she said, but she declined to say what those options were.

“We have spent a lot of effort on this in trying to work with the owner first and exploring other alternatives,” she said.

In addition to being concerned about the city not following the correct process, Historic Richmond is worried about losing a historic resource that it calls the finest design of its kind in Richmond.

The Second Baptist Church, which opened in 1906, features a columned portico influenced by a Roman temple in France. The building stopped being used for church services in 1967.

The structure was inspired by Maison Carrée, a first-century Roman temple in Nîmes, France, which was the basis for Thomas Jefferson’s design of the Virginia Capitol building.

Second Baptist Church was designed by William C. Noland of Noland & Baskervill, then one of Richmond’s prominent architects and founder of the architectural firm that is today known as Baskervill.