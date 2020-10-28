Richmond region's jobless rate declined in September as overall labor force contracted

The Richmond region’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in September as the region’s overall workforce declined.
The unemployment rate stood at 6.7% in September compared with 6.9% in August, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the jobless rate last month was more than twice where it stood in September 2019 at 2.8%.
The numbers reported by the commission have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can cause temporary swings in employment.
When seasonally adjusted, the jobless rate in Richmond rose to 6.8 percent in September, up from 6.5 percent in August, according to calculations by Chmura Economics and Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.
About 44,799 people in the Richmond region were counted as unemployed in September, based on the seasonally unadjusted numbers reported by the state. That was down from 47,188 unemployed people in August. In September 2019, the number of people counted as unemployed was 19,010.
While the number of people who were counted as unemployed declined, so did the number of people counted as employed, which fell to 624,071 in September compared with 635,217 in August and 669,753 in September 2019.
The number of people counted as unemployed and employed both dropped in September because the overall labor force in the region declined by about 13,535 from August to September to about 668,870. A decline in the labor force can be a sign that some unemployed people have stopped looking for work, either because they can’t find jobs or for other reasons.
Overall, the Richmond area’s labor force was down by almost 45,700 from September 2019.
Virginia’s seasonally unemployment rate inched up slightly from 6.1% in August to 6.2% September, while the national, seasonally adjusted rate stood at 7.9%.
Jobless rates in September increased in all of Virginia’s major metropolitan areas except for Blacksburg, where the rate fell to 4.9% in September from 5.2% in August, said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist for Chmura Economics and Analytics. The rate was unchanged in Roanoke at 5.7%.
The Richmond area’s jobless rate rose as high as 12.1% in April at the height of business closures due to the pandemic. “Clearly, we are much higher than a year ago, but much lower than the peak that occurred in April,” Chmura said.
The labor force has declined not only in Richmond, but nationwide, she said.
“Part of this reflects more people being unemployed and also some people dropping out of the labor force,” she said.
“Similar to what we are seeing in the nation, there are a couple of issues that are happening that may be part of what increased the September rate,” she said. “School has started, so there are probably some parents who have dropped out of the labor force because their kids are home and they need to stay with them because they are learning online as opposed to going to a classroom.”
“We still don’t have a vaccine, so there are people that are high risk that don’t want to go back into the labor force until they feel safer,” she said.
