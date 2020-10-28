Richmond region's jobless rate declined in September as overall labor force contracted

Overall, the Richmond area’s labor force was down by almost 45,700 from September 2019.

Virginia’s seasonally unemployment rate inched up slightly from 6.1% in August to 6.2% September, while the national, seasonally adjusted rate stood at 7.9%.

Jobless rates in September increased in all of Virginia’s major metropolitan areas except for Blacksburg, where the rate fell to 4.9% in September from 5.2% in August, said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist for Chmura Economics and Analytics. The rate was unchanged in Roanoke at 5.7%.

The Richmond area’s jobless rate rose as high as 12.1% in April at the height of business closures due to the pandemic. “Clearly, we are much higher than a year ago, but much lower than the peak that occurred in April,” Chmura said.

The labor force has declined not only in Richmond, but nationwide, she said.

“Part of this reflects more people being unemployed and also some people dropping out of the labor force,” she said.