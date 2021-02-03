Richmond region's jobless rate rose slightly in December but double from a year ago

The Richmond region’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 5% in December from 4.9% in November as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt the economy.

The jobless rate was double the 2.5% rate from December 2019, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday. The Richmond region’s jobless rate peaked at around 12.1% in April.

All of the state’s other major metropolitan areas also had increases in their jobless rates in December when compared with November.

About 33,232 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in December, up from 32,564 in November and 17,555 in December 2019.

The rates reported by the state have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can cause temporary fluctuations in employment.

When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area’s rate increased from 5.2% in November to 5.4% in December. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted rate rose from 4.8% in November to 4.9% in December, while the national rate was unchanged from November to December at 6.7%.