Richmond region's jobless rate rose slightly in December but double from a year ago

The Richmond region’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 5% in December from 4.9% in November as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt the economy.
The jobless rate was double the 2.5% rate from December 2019, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Wednesday. The Richmond region’s jobless rate peaked at around 12.1% in April.
All of the state’s other major metropolitan areas also had increases in their jobless rates in December when compared with November.
About 33,232 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in December, up from 32,564 in November and 17,555 in December 2019.
The rates reported by the state have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can cause temporary fluctuations in employment.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area’s rate increased from 5.2% in November to 5.4% in December. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted rate rose from 4.8% in November to 4.9% in December, while the national rate was unchanged from November to December at 6.7%.
“The Richmond labor market had a slight setback as the year closed,” said Christine Chmura, the chief executive officer and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm in Richmond that calculated the seasonal adjustments.
“In the nation, we saw things slow as well,” Chmura said. “It was most likely because of an increase in COVID cases that deterred people from going out and spending as much as they would have.”
In Richmond, as with the rest of the state, the industry sector hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic was leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels and other travel-related businesses. Employment in that sector in the Richmond area was down 14.3% from a year ago. Employment in education and health services also was down 9.9% from a year ago.
Employment in the financial services sector was up 3.2% from a year ago, likely driven in part by low mortgage rates and a continued strong housing market. The trade, transportation and utilities sector also showed a job gain of 2.3% in December compared to a year ago.
