The unemployment rate in the Richmond region stood at 9.2% in June, down slightly from 9.4% in May but still almost three times as high as the 3.1% percent rate a year ago.
In the Richmond area, 62,856 people were counted as unemployed in June, up from 21,367 in June 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to keep thousands out of work.
The unemployment rate for the Richmond region improved from the 11.2% rate in April as some businesses have been able to reopen and bring back employees who were laid off this spring because of the pandemic.
The June jobless rate, reported by the Virginia Employment Commission on Wednesday, has not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate improved to 8.4% in June from 9% in May, as some employers such as restaurants and hotels brought back workers who were laid off when the coronavirus outbreak started.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area’s jobless rate was 8.7% in June compared with 9.8% percent in May and 12.1% percent in April.
“The Richmond economy is continuing to recover, but it has a long way to go to get to pre-COVID levels,” said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist at the Richmond-based research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics, which calculated the seasonally adjusted numbers.
The Richmond area’s seasonally adjusted rate had been 3.3% in March, before the worst of the COVID-19 job losses occurred. The February rate was 2.7%, and the seasonally adjusted rate was 2.9% in June 2019.
The national rate was 11.1% in June.
In Virginia, the lowest seasonally adjusted rates among metropolitan areas were in Blacksburg, Harrisonburg and Winchester, all with jobless rates of 6.7% in June. The highest was in Hampton Roads at 9.4%.
