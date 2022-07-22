 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project fundraiser planned Sunday

A pop-up market and food truck operators are teaming up Sunday to raise funds for the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project

"Summer Fest" is planned from noon to 4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. 

The event will feature vendors from vendors from Black, brown, LGBTQ, neurodivergent and underrepresented communities, as well as a food truck rally from 5 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot.  

20210626_MET_MARKET_JW04

The Safe Space Market features vendors, live entertainment and performances, and a sense of community, at the site of the Lakeside Farmers Market. Andy Waller, the founder of Safe Space Market and owner of "Dayum this is my Jam," helps a customer at Waller's booth.

Food trucks will be donating a portion of proceeds to the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project, a group founded in 2019 that provides financial support for abortion services in Virginia and surrounding areas.

The event is response to the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which provided a constitutional right to abortion. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of states. 

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said that he will seek legislation to ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

20210626_MET_MARKET_JW07

The Safe Space Market features vendors, live entertainment and performances, and a sense of community, at the site of the Lakeside Farmers Market. Welcome mats featuring the rainbow colors greet guests at the entrance.

“We are one of only two Southern states where abortion is still legally accessible. I think that was like, ‘OK we need to do something. The need is so immense,’” said Andy Waller, a co-organizer of Safe Space Market RVA. 

The market was founded to promote artists, small business owners and others who are a part of Richmond's LGBTQ, Black, disabled, indigenous and other underrepresented communities. Monthly markets were organized and that eventually expanded to other other events. 

“As far as me, I’m queer, I’m trans,” said Waller, who also owns Dayum This is My Jam, which makes jams, pickles and salsas named after hit songs. “I founded the Safe Space Market, and I love it so much because I feel safe in it. I think that is a big reason why people come to the market as well.”

20210626_MET_MARKET_JW02

The Safe Space Market features vendors, live entertainment and performances, and a sense of community, at the site of the Lakeside Farmers Market. Bianca Turner, owner of "Beez Wax & Co," completes a sale to two customers at her booth.

Waller said after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, there was a need to support people seeking abortions. 

“We are a pretty small mutual-aid organization, but we are going to do what we can,” Waller said.

Waller saw a post from the food truck Kudzu RVA saying Chef Will Leung-Richardson was donating proceeds to the RRFP.

Waller messaged Leung-Richardson, who got on board to have a food truck rally after the Safe Space monthly market.

Participants on Sunday will include:                            

  • Intergalactic Tacos
  • 1115 Mobile
  • Kudzu RVA
  • La Bete 
  • Noah's Rockin Buns
  • Dayum This is My Jam
  • Karmalita's Marshmallows & S'mores Pop-Up
  • Davvero Gelato

“Safe Space is one of those few places that so many people understand me, who are like me, and I think that’s the same for a lot of our community,” Waller said.

A raffle totaling $250 in gift cards also is planned. Masks will be required inside Diversity Richmond.

