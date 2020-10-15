Richmond’s first licensed medical marijuana production facility set to open first dispensary

“We believe that law may change, we’re not sure what form that change will take, there’s a lot going on,” Goldberg said. “I think this will be a big year in the legislature with regard to cannabis and we’ll just have to see what comes from it.”

Green Leaf Medical of Virginia currently has about 65 employees at its Richmond location, but Goldberg expects the company to employ 250 to 300 workers in Virginia by May 2021.

Trey Blankinship said every employee at the facility lives in the Richmond area, and most grew up here. Four pharmacy students from VCU work at the facility, and he said the university has reached out to him to discuss incorporating medical cannabis into its curriculum.

“There hasn't been a new niche in pharmacy in a long time. It’s always retail pharmacy or hospital pharmacy and a few others things, but there hasn't been a new avenue for pharmacists in a very long time, so this is exciting,” Trey said.

Adam Blankinship is excited to go to work every morning, where he and his brother are on the forefront of a burgeoning industry rife with unanswered questions, work to be done and ample possibilities for growth and expansion.