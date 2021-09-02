Richmond startup Naborforce adds to its investment round, bringing the total amount to $2.5 million

A Richmond-based startup company that connects aging adults to a network of care providers has added to a recent capital raise as it plans to expand into two new market areas.

Naborforce, founded by local entrepreneur Paige Wilson in 2018, announced in June that it had closed on a $2 million seed funding round to help it expand.

The investment round was oversubscribed, however, so Naborforce recently added an additional $500,000 to the capital raise, bringing the total amount to $2.5 million.

The additional amount included an investment from Claritas Capital as well as Artemis Fund, a Houston-based venture capital firm that specializes in investing in companies founded and led by women.

"That is significant for a couple of reasons," said Paige Wilson, the founder and CEO of Naborforce who was inspired to create the company after a 30-year corporate career and caring for her own aging mother.

"In the startup world, there is a lot of discussion that female-led companies are incredibly under-represented in venture capital and fundraising," Wilson said. In 2019, only about 2.8 percent of global venture capital went to women-led businesses, she said.