Richmond startup Naborforce adds to its investment round, bringing the total amount to $2.5 million

A Richmond-based startup company that connects aging adults to a network of care providers has added to a recent capital raise as it plans to expand into two new market areas.
Naborforce, founded by local entrepreneur Paige Wilson in 2018, announced in June that it had closed on a $2 million seed funding round to help it expand.
The investment round was oversubscribed, however, so Naborforce recently added an additional $500,000 to the capital raise, bringing the total amount to $2.5 million.
The additional amount included an investment from Claritas Capital as well as Artemis Fund, a Houston-based venture capital firm that specializes in investing in companies founded and led by women.
"That is significant for a couple of reasons," said Paige Wilson, the founder and CEO of Naborforce who was inspired to create the company after a 30-year corporate career and caring for her own aging mother.
"In the startup world, there is a lot of discussion that female-led companies are incredibly under-represented in venture capital and fundraising," Wilson said. In 2019, only about 2.8 percent of global venture capital went to women-led businesses, she said.
Naborforce seeks to address issues surrounding America's aging population by providing an online platform on which aging adults or their families can find and hire "nabors," or vetted people who sign up for the service to earn some extra cash by doing errands, household chores and offering companionship.
About 1,300 nabors and clients are using the platform now in the Richmond area, the Charlottesville area and the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas of North Carolina.
Naborforce is planning to expand its markets into the Williamsburg area and the Bethesda, Md.-area soon. The company also is planning to introduce is app for Android users soon.
