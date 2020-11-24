Richmond startup offering tours on the history of Monument Avenue by using augmented reality technology

"During the Civil War, right as Richmond was burning, people went out and took these photographs," some of which were made into three-dimensional stereographs, Greg Werkheiser said. "We took those original stereographs and put them through our software and enhanced them."

The company also uses video and photos taken during the removal of the monuments this summer to place visitors who are now standing before the empty pedestals in the middle of the action.

"Part of it is the magic of what you see in the glasses," he said about using the transparent smartglasses. "The glasses are accompanied by audio."

The company's Monument Avenue tour starts with the Civil War, Werkheiser said.

"It goes through the history and origins of the war and the history and origins of the monuments up through them being taken down, and the Lee monument being transformed into this new site of conscience."

The intent of the tour is "to spark dialogue," he said. "It is not just to see a movie in glasses. It is to spark a dialogue between the participants in the tour and the docent [tour guide]. It is also to lay a foundation of fact. There is so much myth and misunderstanding about Monument Avenue and the history of racial justice in Richmond."